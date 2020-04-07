‘My vote might not be counted,’ ‘I am afraid:’ Many who tried to vote absentee never got their ballots

But if their ballot never arrived, they have two options: go to the poll or don't vote.

'His vote is being suppressed'

Michelle Rainey's husband is in the hospital. He, a 54-year-old retired sheriff's deputy, doesn't have COVID-19, but his symptoms are similar. He's on a respirator at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The Raineys, who reside in Mount Pleasant, requested their ballots online two weeks but it never arrived. And Rainey has not left her home in three weeks. They are self-quarantining because, if her husband comes home, they don't want to risk getting him sick. She has not even been going to the grocery store, instead getting groceries delivered to minimize the risk to her husband when he comes home. But she has been checking her mailbox, and it's never contained her absentee ballot.

Rainey called Mount Pleasant Clerk's Office Tuesday morning to find out their options.

"Your only option is to vote in-person," Rainey was told.