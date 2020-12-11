RACINE — Richard “Dick” D. Kizewic was well-known as a history teacher and substitute at Park High School.

Kizewic taught social studies, U.S. history and Native American history for freshmen at Park High School for more than 25 years. He substituted for years after that.

The group of former students, friends and even random people he met spanned far and wide. Because of this, his family couldn’t go anywhere without someone saying hello, said his granddaughter Kelli Rediske.

“Ninety percent of the time it was old students of his. They would send him mail and cards, too,” she said.

He was known for being more than just a teacher, however. He was a passionate and skilled athlete, a historian and a “cowboy” — something his family called him.

Kizewic passed away at home on Nov. 18 at age 88 due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

“We were so proud to even have had him a part of our lives; it’s such a beautiful thing,” Rediske said. “He was absolutely my favorite person in the world.”

An avid athlete

Kizewic was born in Racine on March 4, 1932 and never left the area. He attended Horlick High School and was known for being homecoming king and an athlete. He graduated in 1951.

Following high school, Kizewic may have been asked to try out for a pro baseball team in Minnesota, his son, Richard “Rick” S. Kizewic said, but instead he chose to enlist in the Marine Corps.

Kizewic served in the Marines during the Korean War. He played intramural athletics while a Marine and received honors for track and field and basketball.

His first jobs were at Gorton Machine and Cast Masters. After leaving those companies, Kizewic attended the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and received his teaching degree and coaching certificate at 40 years old. He then took the job at Park.

Kizewic was a scout for the Park High School basketball team, assisting the head coach. He also coached several other sports such as track and field, basketball and baseball.

Dick was also actively involved in Racine city softball and basketball leagues and was honored at the Old Timers Tournament for softball later in life.

Rediske said she remembers going to watch her grandfather’s games when she was a child.

“It was a lot of fun,” Rediske said.

A strong educator

When Rick was in ninth grade at Horlick, he had his father as a student teacher.

“I’ve never gotten called on more in my life,” he said. “I had to study twice as hard. I knew then and there he was going to be good.”

Betty Biesiada, former social studies department head at Park and someone who worked with Kizewic during his entire Park tenure, said Kizewic would have a memorable introduction when meeting a new class for the first time. His famous first words: “Kizewic is the name, history is the game.”

He also almost never was sick, Biesiada said: “I can count on one hand how many times he wasn’t at school.”

This included the time he fell off a chair while helping his wife fix something. He had married his longtime love, Shirley M. Chapek, on October 30, 1954, when he was 22. They had dated since third grade after being neighbors as children and were married for 59 years until her passing in 2013.

During his fall, he injured his mouth — it was “wired shut” as Biesiada described — and he still came to school the next day.

He not only motivated students to do well, but also teachers to be better at their job. He was competitive with poster projects, being patriotic and urging others to recycle.

He had great enthusiasm and supported students. He was voted one of the top 1,000 teachers in the country by his students, Rick said. Biesiada received many comments from students about how great he was as a teacher.

“He had an unsurmountable amount of energy,” Rick said. “He was larger than life.”

He helped anybody that needed anything, working at home during his off hours and during the summers as well. He often met with other teachers during the summer to figure out the curriculum for next year, Rick said.

Even after he retired in the mid-1990s, his passion for education lived on, Biesiada said. Kizewic was her sub for her own classes, including sociology, government and economics. He filled in if she had meetings or other conflicts.

“He was wonderful,” Biesiada said. “The kids loved him and I knew he did a great job. He was always so supportive, interested and willing to give advice and suggestions.”

Rediske said she remembers her grandfather subbing for classes when she was in elementary school.

“My cousin had him as a sub. He loved him. He was his favorite,” Rediske said.

An honored historian

His father never missed anything historical, Rick said. The family used to watch Western movies often and went on a history-themed vacation every year. Kizewic visited every historical trail, Native American reservation and battleground during his lifetime, Rick said.

“He was such a cowboy. He loved the West,” Rick said.

Kizewic spent 25 years of his life collecting information during his many travels and created two historical calendars of the Old West, covering events from 1800-1925. The calendars are registered in the Library of Congress.

Rediske said her grandparents brought her and her brother Jacob along on the summer trips, bringing them “all over the states,” she said.

“Traveling was all my grandparents did during the summer,” she said.

A supportive father, grandfather

Rediske said her grandfather was extremely involved in her childhood. He came over every Friday night for as long as she can remember and babysat her and Jacob, Kizewic’s only grandchildren.

One thing Kelli and her grandfather shared was their love for education. It started for Kelli at a young age: She remembers playing “school,” where she was the teacher and Dick and Jacob were the students.

“Grandpa would pick really silly names. If he misbehaved, I sent him to my grandma, who was the principal. Even though she wasn’t usually playing,” Kelli said, laughing.

Kelli is now a fourth-grade teacher in Franklin in Milwaukee County. She said she formed the belief that “learning is so important” from her grandpa.

Kizewic became even more prominent in the lives of Kelli and Jacob when her father passed away in 2014. Kelli remembers leaving the hospital and asking her grandfather what they were going to do.

“He said, ‘I don’t know, Peanut, but you’re always going to have your grandpa.’ And I did, every second of every day,” she said, through tears. “He did anything for us that I could ever imagine; I could have asked for anything that I wanted.”

Kizewic picked up his grandchildren from school every day that year so they wouldn’t have to take the bus. He bought Kelli’s first car as well as Jacob’s first car. He also paid for Kelli’s trip to Mexico when she was a senior in high school.

“He really did take care of all of us,” Kelli said.

Rick said his father was his best friend the past several years and cared about others. Kizewic often asked people what their favorite thing was or what they liked to do. He was known for quizzing people on history.

“He asked everybody, even if he hadn’t seen you in 10 years, ‘What happened on Dec. 7?’ ” Rick said. “You better know it was Pearl Harbor.”

He taught Rick how to do CPR and how to save a drowning person’s life. But on a deeper level, he also taught Rick that even if you aren’t the best ever at something, you should strive to be your own personal best, Rick said.

“You took pride in yourself. You make sure you’re proud of yourself no matter what. I live by that rule today,” he said.

Additionally, Kizewic taught that family is the most important thing in life. Rick said his father provided unconditional love. Wherever Rick went, living in Florida, visiting friends in North Carolina or Georgia, or wherever, he knew he could always come home.

“The love was here,” Rick said.(tncms-asset)dd521d8e-38e5-11eb-a80d-00163ec2aa77[7](/tncms-asset)

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.