“My daughter was scared every day" | For months, Brittany Booker lived in fear of attack before she was killed

RACINE — “My daughter was scared every day.”

Brittany Booker’s father said she would get out of her car, run until she was inside her house, then quickly lock the door.

Booker, the mother to six children, was killed Sunday, the victim of violent crime. The primary suspect, Terry L. Jackson Jr., remains at large and is being sought by local authorities along with the U.S. Marshals. Jackson allegedly attacked Booker and another woman in February, but has since eluded arrest.

Friends and loved ones gathered at Tyler Domer Community Center Wednesday evening to remember her. “Stop the Violence Rally and Prayer Vigil” was organized by Restoration Ministries at the request of the Booker family to bring awareness to the increase in violence, including domestic violence, to encourage victims to seek help, and to support the efforts by law enforcement to get justice for Booker.

Sylvia Bennet Stone, the national director of Voices of Black Mothers United, addressed the crowd. “It’s going to take all of us working together to bring change. And change takes all of us.”

Voices of Black Mothers United is a national movement led by the Woodson Center, which is based in Washington D.C. but with a presence in 22 states with thousands of black mothers who have lost children to violence.

“We decided to turn our pain into purpose, and come to communities like this, to make a difference, and find some solutions,” she said.

Nakeyda Haymer, local representative for Voices of Black Mothers United, encouraged the black community to come together and be a model for other cities in reducing violence.

Remembering

Leonard Larry, Booker’s father, told the Journal Times that his daughter was living in fear for her life.

Booker and her friend were attacked on Feb. 22 and both were seriously injured; Jackson is the suspect in that attack, in which he allegedly used a hammer and nearly killed the two women. Booker’s friend had a previous relationship with Jackson.

As of Thursday, Jackson was still on the lam and three different women have been arrested for allegedly helping him elude the police.

Larry said his daughter told him, “I feel most safe when you’re here.”

“She knew no one would bother her if I was there,” he added.

Booker’s six children are now living with her family.

“They will be taken care of,” Larry said.

Investigation

Larry has been outspoken in his criticism of the investigation following the Feb. 22 attack on Booker and her friend.

“I did not get any support from the police,” he said. “If I did, we would not be here.”

He claimed the investigation was passed around to multiple detectives who did not call Booker’s family and keep them in the loop as to the investigation.

RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox told the Racine County Eye on Monday “We did conduct a manhunt for a month, but we did not alert the public because doing so might have placed a number of people in harm’s way unnecessarily ... The situation with him is very serious and has been, and (Jackson’s) efforts to escape capture made it difficult to apprehend him.”

When asked what justice for his daughter looked like, Larry said, “Bring this dude to jail.”

Activism

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, of the Racine Women for Racial Justice, encouraged those in attendance to become active in the community.

People often become upset about issues, including how policing is carried out, but the governing policies are discussed and enacted at meetings that people do not attend.

“Where are we?” she asked.

Folks sometimes do not know who their alderman are or when meetings are taken place, Scroggins-Powell said. By becoming a member of a larger organization, they can learn about local government. She encouraged people to sign up and to get involved.

