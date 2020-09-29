'My child needs to be in school:' Unified parents speak out in favor of in-person learning

Joseph Kobriger, who described himself as a grandfather and father, said he was sure that keeping schools closed was not about student safety.

Kobringer said that children do not learn life skills in front of a computer and that coronavirus is not killing students and teachers.

“I don’t see this (keeping school buildings closed) protecting students,” he said. “It’s hurting students.”

Ally Docksey asserted that most teachers do not face an elevated risk of complications due to COVID-19 and said that the recent spike in cases across the state is due to students returning to college.

“Those of us who want our kids in school know there’s an increased risk,” Docksey said. “Those of us who want our children in school are willing to take that risk.”

Those who spoke out in favor of returning to students to in-person learning were met with applause from other members of the public who attended the meeting.

In contrast with the majority of speakers, Jenna Contreras said via email that due to the rising level of cases in Wisconsin and among Unified staff members, it is not safe to have students return to the classroom this fall.