RACINE — County officials can’t build a time machine out of a DeLorean like in the “Back to The Future” movies, but they are hoping their efforts today on workforce development will be evident in 2049.
The county produced a “Back to the Future” inspired video and act with Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave as movie character Marty McFly and Gateway Technical College President Bryan Albrecht as Dr. Emmett Brown about what the future workforce in the county could look like.
The video was presented to a group of business and community leaders on Tuesday at the Covenant at Murray Mansion, 2219 Washington Ave. and was received with laughs and praise from the audience.
But the message was serious — it’s time to work together to solve the worker shortage of the future.
Through a study done by the Milwaukee-based staffing company Manpower, the county projects that there will be 6,500 job openings in 2021 and not enough workers to fill them.
The county brought together local business leaders, nonprofit leaders and education officials to network with each other in hopes of more collaboration in the future to fill the workforce needs.
Caleb Frostman, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, called the study “impressive” and said the worker shortage will force organizations to be more creative.
“We’re grateful that this workforce shortage has created a heightened sense of urgency to think outside the box and be creative,” Frostman said. “We should be more inclusive, think outside the box, regardless if you’re unemployed, regardless of where we’re at with the workforce shortage.”
Focus on apprenticeships
Apprenticeships were one of the areas highlighted as one way of filling the workforce needs of the immediate future.
Matt Montemurro, president of Racine Area Manufactures And Commerce, said through RAMAC’s partnership with the Racine Unified Schools District, there are currently 105 students who have taken part of their youth apprenticeships at 61 different companies.
Tom Burke, president and ceo of Modine Manufacturing Company, said Modine has 36 different apprenticeships ranging from those who graduated high school to those who were formerly incarcerated.
Burke added Modine also has six apprenticeships specifically for high school students.
“What really is a pleasure for me to see is how hard senior people latch on to these high school apprentices, it’s like they personally become a mentor to them,” Burke said. “We hire roughly half of those high school students.”
Delagrave said the county does not have all of the answers but wants to create an environment in which businesses can share what is working, not working and other areas of improvement.
“Our existing businesses will always be our focus,” Delagrave said. “We do have a lot of economic development activity in Racine County, which is great, but it’s our existing businesses that really matter.”
County officials also wanted to hear from business and community leaders about what they wish prospective employees knew about their business and what could be done to bridge the gap between individuals and businesses.
‘All hands on deck’
Eric Olesen, owner and operator of O&H Danish Bakery, said he wishes employees realized that it takes time and effort to train a worker.
“We’re teaching skills at our business,” Olesen said. “What I want our employees to try to understand is we’re teaching a skill and its up to them to learn the skill … and that doesn’t happen in an hour it happens over days.”
Olesen said a lot of executives and supervisors at O&H started their career in the business as entry level employees and worked their way up in the company.
“It seems to me, a higher percentage of people aren’t coming in to learn that first skill, that first role, aren’t getting the time and the commitment to learn it, and do it well to show us their value contributions so we could put more time into them and teaching them more skills,” Olesen said.
Liz Powell, executive director of the Racine Community Foundation, which provides grants to different nonprofits and businesses for certain projects, said there is a need to fund organizations that are helping individuals become more employable.
“Right now we’re in a huge funding crunch,” Powell said. “Right now our community is in a fragile state to see how we move forward with scarce resources.”
Powell said it is good to get the different community stakeholders together to address the future workforce needs.
“It’s definitely an all hands on deck situation,” Powell said. “I think it’s also indicative of our community that people from the different walks of life in our community — business, nonprofit, education — can come sit at the table and are happy to do so and do everything they can to benefit the community as a whole.”
