Muslim civil rights group praises Burlington school board for response to anti-Islam statements

BURLINGTON — A national Muslim civil rights organization on Wednesday afternoon said it is applauding how the Burlington Area School District’s school board responded to an anti-Islam statement made during Monday night’s meeting.
“Anti-Muslim bigotry is far too often allowed to go unchallenged in public discourse,” Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations, which bills itself as the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the U.S.), said in a statement. “We applaud the Burlington school board for its response to conspiratorial Islamophobic rhetoric and public health misinformation, and urge all institutions across our nation to do their part to challenged bigotry and conspiracy theories.”
During the public comment portion of the Monday meeting, Rob Schroeder of Burlington expressed anti-Muslim sentiment while voicing his opposition to mask requirements in BASD schools. “In the Muslim faith they found out long ago that if they put a mask over people’s face, they’ll capitulate, they’ll give in,” he said.
As reported by The Journal Times, as Schroeder made the comment, School Board Member Barry Schmaling had his hand raised, indicating that the man’s allotted time to speak was up. School Board President Peter Turke then interjected, saying to Schroeder, “Careful.” Schroeder tried to continue speaking in a louder voice, but Turke spoke up, saying forcefully: “Sir, your time is over.”
Schroeder stopped speaking and walked back to his seat while being applauded by some of those in attendance, although not as loudly as other speakers had been cheered for speaking against mask mandates for kids.
Also during the public comment portion of the meeting, others called for the BASD school board to oppose the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s order to more strongly address the “severe, pervasive, and persistent … racially hostile environment” in its schools.
CAIR’s Mitchell said in the news release: “The American Muslim community and CAIR stand in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.”