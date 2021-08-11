 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muslim civil rights group praises Burlington school board for response to anti-Islam statements
0 Comments
alert top story

Muslim civil rights group praises Burlington school board for response to anti-Islam statements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CAIR Council on American-Islamic Relations logo

BURLINGTON — A national Muslim civil rights organization on Wednesday afternoon said it is applauding how the Burlington Area School District’s school board responded to an anti-Islam statement made during Monday night’s meeting.

Edward Ahmed Mitchell

Mitchell

“Anti-Muslim bigotry is far too often allowed to go unchallenged in public discourse,” Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director of CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations, which bills itself as the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the U.S.), said in a statement. “We applaud the Burlington school board for its response to conspiratorial Islamophobic rhetoric and public health misinformation, and urge all institutions across our nation to do their part to challenged bigotry and conspiracy theories.”

During the public comment portion of the Monday meeting, Rob Schroeder of Burlington expressed anti-Muslim sentiment while voicing his opposition to mask requirements in BASD schools. “In the Muslim faith they found out long ago that if they put a mask over people’s face, they’ll capitulate, they’ll give in,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As reported by The Journal Times, as Schroeder made the comment, School Board Member Barry Schmaling had his hand raised, indicating that the man’s allotted time to speak was up. School Board President Peter Turke then interjected, saying to Schroeder, “Careful.” Schroeder tried to continue speaking in a louder voice, but Turke spoke up, saying forcefully: “Sir, your time is over.”

Schroeder stopped speaking and walked back to his seat while being applauded by some of those in attendance, although not as loudly as other speakers had been cheered for speaking against mask mandates for kids.

After an hour of sometimes polite, sometimes yelled public comments regarding masks in schools, the BASD Board went into recess.

Also during the public comment portion of the meeting, others called for the BASD school board to oppose the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s order to more strongly address the “severe, pervasive, and persistent … racially hostile environment” in its schools.

CAIR’s Mitchell said in the news release: “The American Muslim community and CAIR stand in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oregon mandates masks indoors amid coronavirus surge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News