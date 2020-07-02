Muskego post office might be named after abolitionist Col. Heg, who lived in Racine County

MUSKEGO — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., has proposed renaming Muskego’s post office in Waukesha County after local abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg, an immigrant who lived in Racine County in the 1840s and 1850s, after a statue honoring Heg was destroyed on June 23 in Madison.
Heg was born across the ocean in the nation of Norway, but in his youth immigrated with his family to the Muskego settlement that encompassed parts of Waukesha and northern Racine counties. As a young man, he bought his father’s farm in what is still known as the Town of Norway in north central Racine County, just south of what today is the City of Muskego.
Wisconsin officials show support
Steil wants to make sure that Heg’s legacy is still honored, even if the statue honoring him in Madison is gone for good. The bill to rename the post office already has three co-sponsors, all Republicans from Wisconsin: Congressmen Tom Tiffany of Wausau, Glenn Grothman of Fond du Lac and Mike Gallagher of De Pere.
It also has support of a couple Racine County Republicans in the state Legislature. State Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point, tweeted on Saturday: “I support Congressman Steil and the bill he is introducing. You cannot erase history but you can certainly learn from it.”
State Sen. David Craig, R-Big Bend, also tweeted: “It is very fitting we honor a local hero & one of Wisconsin’s favorite sons who died fighting to end the tyranny of slavery & provide freedom for all citizens of this great Nation.”
Steil said he picked that post office because it is the one that would have served Heg when he lived in Muskego as a young man.
Heg’s history
He would have been considered a progressive by the standards of the mid-19th century. He served for a time on both the Norway Town Board and Racine County Board.
Heg was a member of the Free Soil Party, a single-issue effort opposed to the expansion of slavery that later became part of the Republican Party.
Heg also led the Wisconsin’s Wide Awakes, a fraternal militia that fought slave catchers who came up from the south in search of those who escaped slavery in the states that would later become the Confederacy.
He also became a Wisconsin State Prison commissioner and later led a state prison in Waupun, and used those roles to push an agenda that emphasized workforce training over punishment of criminals in the Wisconsin justice system.
Heg fought with the Union and died on Sept. 20, 1863, one day after being shot in the Battle of Chickamauga, which took place in Tennessee and Georgia, after leading his outnumbered troops into combat. “The bravest of the brave” was how one of Heg’s commanding officers described him. Heg died at the age of 33 and was the highest-ranking officer from Wisconsin to die in combat during the Civil War.
An 1863 article in The Racine Advocate said that Heg, after being shot in the abdomen, rode his horse for another quarter-mile before he retreated from battle. “Colonel Heg was ever prompt at his post, always courageous and self-possessed,” the article stated. “Not once did he falter or swerve from his duty; not once did a cloud of gloom over-spread his countenance. His comrades fell at right and left; still he rallied on.”
Statue decapitated
A statue honoring Heg was torn down and the head decapitated on June 23 by demonstrators in Madison. In a statement, Steil, whose 1st Congressional District includes the entirety of Racine and Kenosha counties, all but Whitewater in Walworth County, as well as the Muskego area in Waukesha County, described the people responsible for the vandalism as “criminals.”
The June 23 demonstration has been rebuked by Republicans and Democrats alike for its destruction of the monument and after several demonstrators beat up state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, who was taking pictures of the protest.
Around the nation, statues of Confederate leaders, and other supporters of slavery and racism in American history, have been torn down by protesters over the past weeks.
The destruction of Heg’s statue, honoring a man who believed slavery was evil, thus has brought condemnation from both sides of Wisconsin’s political aisle.
Democrat Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted the day after: “The deeply disturbing actions near the State Capitol last night are unacceptable. While peaceful protest can be and has been a catalyst for progress, vandalism and violence are tools of destruction, not instruments of change.”
Also on June 23, the Lady Forward statue near the Capitol building was damaged. Gov. Tony Evers later stated that the remains of both statues have been recovered.
Statutes identical to the one honoring Heg that was destroyed in Madison still stand in the Colonel Heg Memorial Park in the Town of Norway and in his birthplace in Lier, Norway.
“Ignorance is dangerous,” said Steil, a Republican nearing the end of his first term in Congress. “Adding his name to his childhood home’s post office will help inform ignorant citizens of what he fought for and his work to fight injustice.”
Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.
