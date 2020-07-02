Muskego post office might be named after abolitionist Col. Heg, who lived in Racine County

State Sen. David Craig, R-Big Bend, also tweeted: “It is very fitting we honor a local hero & one of Wisconsin’s favorite sons who died fighting to end the tyranny of slavery & provide freedom for all citizens of this great Nation.”

Steil said he picked that post office because it is the one that would have served Heg when he lived in Muskego as a young man.

Heg’s history

He would have been considered a progressive by the standards of the mid-19th century. He served for a time on both the Norway Town Board and Racine County Board.

Heg was a member of the Free Soil Party, a single-issue effort opposed to the expansion of slavery that later became part of the Republican Party.

Heg also led the Wisconsin’s Wide Awakes, a fraternal militia that fought slave catchers who came up from the south in search of those who escaped slavery in the states that would later become the Confederacy.

He also became a Wisconsin State Prison commissioner and later led a state prison in Waupun, and used those roles to push an agenda that emphasized workforce training over punishment of criminals in the Wisconsin justice system.