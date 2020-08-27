Muskego-Norway School District seeks applicants for board vacancy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WIND LAKE — The Muskego-Norway School District Board of Education is looking to fill a vacancy created by the Aug. 21 resignation of board member Eric Schroeder, who is moving out of the district. The candidate selected will serve until April 2021, the remainder of the term held by Schroeder.

"Eric’s commitment to our schools is undeniable. I want to thank Eric on behalf of the whole board for his service to our district. Eric has been a steady leader on this board, an advocate for public education, a mentor, and a dedicated public servant," said Board President Chris Buckmaster in a Thursday news release from the school district.

The board is scheduled to discuss the process to replace Schroeder at its meeting on Monday night, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the district's Educational Services Center on Woods Road near Muskego High School and just west of Racine Avenue.

According to state law, the board must fill the vacancy within 60 days. Interested candidates must be at least 18, must have lived in the school district for at least 10 days prior to the appointment and should send a letter of intent by Sept 11 to:

Jamie Gleeson, Executive Specialist, c/o the Educational Services Center, S87 W18763 Woods Road Muskego, WI 53150.

The district serves the Wind Lake area of Racine County.

