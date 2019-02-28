Try 3 months for $3
Muskego-Norway School news

MUSKEGO — Brett Hyde, treasurer of the Muskego-Norway School Board, has been elected president of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards in January.

Hyde has served on the Muskego-Norway School Board since 2007 and on the WASB Board of Directors since 2015. While addressing the WASB membership at the State Education Convention in January as the incoming president, Hyde called for school board members statewide to, “Strive to create an educational system that is beneficial to all our students.”

“Brett brings valuable experience and a strong perspective to his role as WASB president,” said John Ashley, WASB executive director. “His steadfast leadership will help the WASB continue to move forward in 2019.”

"As a dedicated Muskego-Norway School Board member for 12 years, Brett Hyde has served our system very well," noted Dr. Kelly Thompson, superintendent. "We are excited that he has enlarged his state-level impact in his new role as the WASB president."

A 1988 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Hyde and his wife, May, have two adult daughters. In addition to serving on the Muskego-Norway School Board, Brett is a member of the Parks and Conservation Committee for the City of Muskego.

Hyde will serve a one-year term as WASB president.

The WASB is a membership organization representing all 421 school boards and 12 cooperative educational service agency (CESA) boards in Wisconsin.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments