WIND LAKE — Muskego-Norway School District’s Lakeview Elementary, the only school in the district in Racine County, has a new principal.
Laura Shanahan took over as principal of the elementary school starting July 1. Shanahan previously worked as an administrator within the district, and according to a news release the district administration is excited to continue to benefit from her leadership in this new role.
Shanahan will replace Alyson Eisch, who had been serving as principal of Lakeview, 26335 Fries Lane, for four years. Eisch left Muskego-Norway for a district administrator position at Woods Elementary School near Lake Geneva.
Shanahan came to the district in 2014 as an instructional coach at Mill Valley Elementary School in Muskego and transitioned to the associate principal role at Mill Valley in 2016. Prior to her time in Muskego-Norway, she taught in the Mequon-Thiensville, West Bend, and Elmbrook school districts.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have Mrs. Shanahan, who is an incredibly well-qualified and strong leader, accept the role of principal at Lakeview Elementary,” stated Superintendent Kelly Thompson. “She has been involved in many district-level initiatives, demonstrating her extraordinary ability to successfully lead staff through a continuous improvement process and further our mission of every student learning, growing ... succeeding.”
Shanahan graduated from Drake University with a bachelor’s degree in education and received her master’s degree from Marian University in administration and director of curriculum.
Lakeview serves about 300 students in grades K through 4 and has a staff of 44.
The shift in leadership in Muskego-Norway leaves a vacancy for the associate principal position at Mill Valley Elementary S6445 Hillendale Drive. The district is looking to fill this vacancy in the coming weeks.
