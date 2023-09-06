BURLINGTON — A former music and band teacher will spend two years in prison as part of a plea deal in connection to the sexual assault of a teenage girl.

Zachary Wendt, 40, of Burlington pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children. Prosecutors agreed to drop seven other charges, including five felonies.

Before the plea deal, which was approved last week by Racine County Circuit Judge Timothy Boyle, Wendt faced more than 75 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Boyle also sentenced Wendt three years of extended supervision, during which he is prohibited from consuming alcohol, working or volunteering with children, and using the internet without his parole agent’s approval.

Other conditions include keeping a job, not possessing sexually explicit material and having no contact with the victim or her family.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson declined to comment on the plea deal, including whether the victim’s family supported it.

Court records show Wendt was scheduled for a jury trial in May, but defense attorney Mark Richards reported to the judge in April that the matter was “close to being resolved.”

Richards could not be reached for comment.

At the time of his arrest in December 2021, Wendt was a teacher at a Burlington music store called Musicology, and also was a band teacher at Wheatland Center School in Kenosha County.

According to prosecutors, the victim was a 16-year-old girl who knew Wendt through Musicology.

The girl allegedly told police that Wendt knew she was underage, but that he took her to his home, got her drunk and sexually assaulted her. Prosecutors charged that other sexual assaults occurred and that Wendt also exchanged sexually explicit text messages with the girl and obtained nude photos of her.

According to the criminal complaint, he urged the girl not to say anything to anyone because he “would lose his children.”

Burlington police arrested Wendt after receiving a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Wendt originally was charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, one felony count of exposing genitals or other intimate parts, and two misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a child aged 16 or older.

He is no longer associated with either Musicology or Wheatland Center School.