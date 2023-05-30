Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — More than 60 musicians and eight performing groups are on the schedule for the 30th season of Music & More.

The weekly series begins at noon Thursday, June 8, and continues through Aug. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The lineup:

June 8: Fumi Nakayama; Corynn Latta & Isaiah Kitts; The Brass Knuckles.

June 15: Mark Paffrath; SilverMusic Flute Ensemble; Ami Bouterse, Alejandro, Evelyn & Lucas Alumbreros.

June 22: Spirit of Racine Music Makers; Monte Bedford & Fumi Nakayama; Corporate Downsizing Quartet.

June 29: Jazz & Urban Sketchers; Nolan Boerner & Martha Veto; Jillian Bruss, Joe Graziano & Anne Van Deusen.

July 6: Wayne Wildman; Suzanne Geoffrey & Lydia Morency; Carolyn Wehner.

July 13: Zachary Scot Johnson; Nancy Maio & Gare Hofstad; Mike Bishop.

July 20: Ann Heide, Darlene Rivest & Terri Seitz; Dolce Consonant Flute Choir; Rocky Rose.

July 27: Alexandra Nechyporenko; Sharon Adel, Kimberly Chapman & Kristina Beier; Amy Maack & Doug Clum.

Aug. 3: Darlene Rivest & Anna Kojovic-Frodl; High Winds & Keyboard; Jill Jensen & Jack Grassel.

Aug. 10: Nicholas Renkosik; Cello Sextet; Lynda Schlitz, Brian Dale, Dwayne Williams & Kostia Efimov.

The church is air-conditioned and accessible, with an elevator at the parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available next door at Living Light Community Center.

Concerts are free. Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry. Since the first concert in 1994, the summer freewill offerings have returned thousands of dollars to the community to benefit service agencies.