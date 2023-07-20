RACINE — The 30th anniversary season of Music & More continues today, Noon to 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

The free concert continue each Thursday through Aug. 10, featuring a variety of regional musicians.

Today’s performers are Ann LeMar Heide, Darlene Rivest, Terri Seitz, the Dolce Consonant Flute Choir and the Rocky Rose Band.

Heide, a violinist and teacher, has been an active member of the local music community for the past 25 years. She has degrees in music from Northern Illinois University and Western Illinois University. She is a member of the Parkside Community Orchestra and the newly formed Prairie String Quartet.

Rivest plays both violin and viola and performs in the Racine Symphony, Kenosha Symphony and the Festival City Symphony orchestras and is the concertmaster of the Milton-Janesville Choral Union Orchestra. She received her bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and master’s degree in music in Violin Performance from UW-Madison.

Seitz earned a bachelor’s degree in Piano Performance from Northwestern University and a master’s degree in music from the University of Michigan. She has served as piano instructor at The Prairie School and is music director at St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Pam Kundert founded the Dolce Consonant Flute Choir in the 1980s. Current members are Kundert, Mary Ellen Close, Martha Fergus, Su Ash Gustafson, Beth Kapralian, Vera Olguin and Karen Stevenson. All the members live in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties. They will perform with a variety of flutes, including the large, rarely heard contrabass flute.

Rocky Rose is an Americana and country band. The band’s songs bring to life the diary of Rachelle Rose Koshen — a songwriter, lead singer and rhythm guitarist with the band. Writing and performing only her won songs since 1991, Koshen brings 30 years of experience to the recording studio and stage. Drummer Mike Weber, bassist Gordy Smith and Eddie Muniz on keyboard will perform with her.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry. The church is air-conditioned and accessible. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.

July 27 performers are: Alexandra Nechyporenko, Sharon Adel, Kimberly Chapman, Kristina Beier, Amy Maack and Doug Clum.