RACINE — The 30th anniversary season of Music & More continues today, Noon to 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue, Racine; 262-632-1686. The 10-week series of free concerts runs through August 10, and features a variety of regional musicians.

Today’s performers are Zachary Scot Johnson, Nancy Maio and Gare Hofstad, and Mike Bishop.

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Johnson is a nationally touring musician. For nearly 11 years, he has posted a song on his YouTube channel — either an original tune or a cover — from wherever he is on any given day.

He graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, with a triple major in music performance, theater arts and psychology.

Maio, a Milwaukee native, has a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from UW-Madison and a master’s degree in violin performance from Boston University. She performs with several local orchestras including the Racine Symphony, where she serves as principal second violin.

Hofstad has played guitar for more than 30 years in a variety of styles and genres on both local and national stages. He was educated at UW-Madison and the Wisconsin College–Conservatory where he received a degree in classical guitar performance.

Bishop is a financial adviser in Baird’s Racine office, where he has worked for more than 30 years. One of his hobbies is entertaining audiences as an Elvis tribute artist. His band “All the King’s Men” has been performing across southeastern Wisconsin for nearly 20 years.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Racine Vocational Ministry. The church is air-conditioned and accessible. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.

July 20 performers are: Ann Heide, DarleneRivest, Terri Seitz, the Dolce Consonant Flute Choir and Rocky Rose. A full concert schedule can be found online at firstpresracine.org/music-more