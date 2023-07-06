Electronic music show

I know there are a lot of electronic music fans out there. Where do you go to slake that thirst? The festivals are too crowded — and let’s not get started on prices.

Here’s another option: Three acts are performing for no charge on Saturday at Pavle’s Lounge in Kenosha. Torrahbull is a project by Justin Misch and Brother Artie that hits on indie instrumental hip hop and breaks with some industrial. Dead Language Decoder is a hybrid of synth soundscapes and dense layering of found sounds sculpted into musical expression by Dove Paige Anthony. (d)VICES is Jeff Moody‘s electronic audio and video project. Did I mention it’s free to attend? Tip your waitstaff. Buy merch from the performers.

Torrahbull, Dead Language Decoder and (d)VICES perform starting at 9 Saturday night, July 8 at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St in Kenosha.

Thursday night show

Balkun Brothers are back in town for a show tonight at George’s Tavern in Racine. Why a Thursday show? Why not? It’s because the power duo band comprised of Steve and Nick Balkun call the road home, so you take them when you can get them.

Over the past decade, they have criss-crossed the U.S. and completed six European tours, performing in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and France.

Why do they get all those gigs? Well, first, they are very, very good. Second, they can deliver sets that range from their trademark rock and blues to roots and Delta blues, thrash, punk, doom, psychedelic funk and more.

As for chops, Joe Bonamassa handpicked Steve Balkun to join him onstage as part of the Guitar Center Blues Masters competition. They also have a slew of “Best Of” accolades to their name. More simply, Balkun Brothers are great. Admission is a very worth it $10 bucks.

Balkun Brothers perform starting at 7 tonight, July 6, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Welcome to the band

Here’s an exclusive, “you read it here first” segment. Rocky Rose has been a great-sounding, critically lauded and fan-applauded band for a while now.

Not too long ago, they took the step of adding the wonderful keyboardist Eddie Muniz. Sure, you knew that already.

Here’s the scoop from one of the band members: Singer, songwriter, violinist and mandolinist Mark Paffrath has just joined the Americana/roots band. Paffrath is the longtime host of the Union Park Tavern Open Mic, a founding member of Marvin & the Dogs, Paffrath and Holly, a WAMI winner and more. So, yeah, the band just got Rocky Rosier.

Paffrath will join lead vocalist Rachelle Rose Koshen, bassist Gordy Smith, drummer Steve Comeau, guitarist Michael Ivory and Muniz. Check them out soon.

Boys and Toys show

Sometimes you just want to hear something familiar. Sometimes you just want to rock ‘n’ roll all night. It won’t be all night, but Boys and Toys will cover that rock ‘n’ roll part. They will perform Friday night at The Nash in Racine. That’s the place with all the Indian Motorcycles in the showroom window. If you somehow don’t know about Boys and Toys, it’s all about the rock show. It’s familiar, it’s good, it’s loud.

Boys and Toys perform starting at 7 Friday night, July 7 at The Nash, 522 Sixth St. in Racine.

‘At the Shell’ concerts

A great Kenosha summer live music series kicks off Tuesday with an early evening show at Pennoyer Park.

“Tuesdays at The Shell” is a series of eight free concerts along the lakefront in July and August.

The band shell is located at Seventh Avenue and Kennedy Drive. Bring your lawn chair and come hungry, as food and soft drinks are available for purchase. The Peacetree Allstars will be the performers at the July 11 show. The band plays classic rock and blues with a bit of jamming. Think Grateful Dead, Dylan and similar acts.

Peacetree Allstars perform starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Pennoyer Park band shell, 3601 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha. Admission is free.

Tailspin show

Southeastern Wisconsin’s really incredible adult contemporary group The Tailspin Band will lay down some smoking grooves Saturday night at Smoke’d on the Water in Racine.

Led by the great trumpeter Keith Browne, the band is a bunch of A-list musicians. Whether they are playing dusty classic jams or more current pop and R&B hits, the band is all about giving audiences a great show with impeccable renditions with Tailspin flavor.

The Tailspin Band performs starting at 8 Saturday night, July 8 at Smoke’d on the Water, 3 Fifth St. in Racine.

Rap show

I don’t often spot too many rap shows in venues here, so gotta write this up. Run The Rap Show is happening Saturday night at Bourbon Underground. In addition to the music, there will be live graffiti and art by Art Is Dead Productions, the Art of Korye Champion. Musical artists scheduled to perform are PDot 6000, Evils of Offspinrg, Candlelight, Kush God, DG FLM Huncho and Bishop 500.

Run the Rap Show start at 8 Saturday night, July 8 at Bourbon Underground, 2208 60th St. in Kenosha.