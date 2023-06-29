Scat Cats in the house

The Scat Cats are back in town for a Friday night show at Sazzy B in Kenosha.

Since this is a column on music, we are using “Scat” as an old school type of jazz. The “Cats” in question here are singer Carole Crawford, multi-instrumentalist (but playing piano here) Andy Schum and clarinetist and alto sax player John Otto.

The players in the band are Chicago jazz heavyweights on their own, with others or as part of the band Cellar Boys. Crawford has been in high demand for some time with jazz work in the area.

This isn’t the same old “jazz lite” many of you are used to. The Scat Cats feature early Art Deco-type jazz of the 1920s and ‘30s, the music of Bix Beiderbecke, Paul Whiteman and the show tunes of George Gershwin and others from the Great American Songbook.

It’s fun stuff to simply have in the background, or more appropriately, to consume and get up and dance.

The Scat Cats perform starting at 8:30 Friday night, June 30 at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha.

Stephen Hull Experience

There are a lot of guitarists out there who have people saying they are the “real deal.”

Being a production manager at Summerfest for 15 years, I’ve seen and heard a lot of musicians. (Go and check out Robert Randolph and the Family Band for starters.)

However, of all places to see one of the better of the young slingers out there, head to Racine’s Music on the Monument Friday and hear The Stephen Hull Experience. This man is very, very good. It’s an early 4:30 p.m. FREE show with refreshments available to purchase and good restaurants and bars close by for post-show fun.

The “real deal” here, though, is the mega-talented Stephen Hull. The 24-year-old Racine native can lay down blistering leads as well as wonderfully flowing melody lines. He’s already a regular performer at Chicago’s top clubs and major blues festivals (he played with Buddy Guy last weekend at Summerfest). He also recently has played in South America, France and Africa, along with other places I’m sure I’m missing. Seriously, see him now.

The Stephen Hull Experience performs 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Music on the Monument, on Main Street between Fifth and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.

Outdoor show

So, you don’t want to hit a festival, but you want to relax outside with live music, huh? As long as I’m here, may I suggest the Sipos Young Band at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha in the outdoor biergarten? The full band is playing: In addition to Rachel Young-Sipos on vocals and Chris Sipos on guitars, you get treated to the talents of bassist Bill Taylor and drummer Greg Diethrich. For the dinnertime 6 p.m. show, you can expect a nice mix of classic and jam rock, blues, country, jazz and great originals.

The Sipos Young Band performs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 30, outside at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Zoo bash

A birthday party celebrating a century is a pretty big deal.

The Racine Zoo’s 100th Anniversary Party is happening all day Wednesday. There’s plenty going on, so the entire family can party like animals. There will be an ice cream social, Animal Chats, face painting, strolling entertainment, crafts and games, bounce houses, Zoo Choo rides, food and drinks to purchase and live music by Blackwater Band (classics and hits) and the J. Ryan Trio (jazz standards and down-home blues, with a soul feel).

Advance general admission tickets are $9 through 11:45 p.m. July 4. Children age 2 and younger are admitted for free. Admission at the gate is $11 for adults; $10 for senior citizens; $9 for children (15 and younger) and $5 for members of the military (with ID).

The Racine Zoo’s 100th Anniversary Party is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St in Racine.

Drum circle on the beach

Do you have some rhythm to you? Want to get out and show your stuff in a non-club environment?Then head out to the Full Moon Drum Circle Sunday night at the Kenosha Sand Dunes.

A full moon is “the time to appreciate and honor the culmination of wholeness, leaving the last completed cycle of our lives to create a new one,” according to event organizers.

The drum circle will be at the south end of the Kenosha Sand Dunes, on the beach. The dunes are located between Southport Beach and the entrance to Carol Beach off Seventh Avenue and 85th Street. Bring your own hand percussion and a blanket or lawn chair as it’s a rocky area, not sandy.

Some instruments, including Native Hoop Drums, will be available. It’s free, but donations are appreciated. Note: This is a family friendly event with no alcohol allowed.

A Full Moon Drum Circle is 8:15 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the Kenosha Sand Dunes.