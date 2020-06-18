Murray Mansion hit hard by city's COVID-19 restrictions

RACINE — Covenant at Murray Mansion, a wedding venue located at 2219 Washington Ave., has lost 95% of its revenue since mid-March, when COVID closures went into effect, said owner Kathy Meyer.
“It’s a tough time to be in the people gathering business when people can’t gather,” Meyer said.
City restrictions are not helping.
“When the governor was overruled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Dottie-Kay Bowersox (Racine’s Public Health Administrator) immediately put an order in place that pretty much matched what the governor had,” said Meyer.
Bowersox is the head of the Racine Health Department and is scheduled to re-examine Murray Mansion’s capacity restrictions on June 30, Meyer said. Meyer is hopeful capacity restrictions will change, to allowing at least 100 guests or 50% capacity for venues. Murray Mansion’s capacity is about 400.
Meyer has expressed her frustrations to Bowersox regarding capacity restriction differences between restaurants and wedding venues. While she is limited to 25 people for events, restaurants can hold up to 50% of their capacity.
“(It) doesn’t matter how much square-footage we have, we can only have 25,” said Meyer. “And we have a lot of square-footage.”
Meyer went further on to say that due to Murray Mansion’s size, her business can take further precautions that restaurants may not be able to do such as social distancing and tracking people who enter the venue.
“We know who’s coming in our building. It’s by invitation only. So, if we needed to get information out (about a possible COVID-19 case) we could,” Meyer said.
Bowersox on Wednesday confirmed that, “The Forward Racine plan which includes gatherings will be evaluated on/about June 30.” But she did not elaborate on any possible future changes.
Murray Mansion is not the only business upset about restrictions. Harbor Park CrossFit filed a lawsuit, asking for local restrictions to be lifted so it could allow more than 10 people in the gym. A Racine County Circuit judge is set to consider on Friday whether to temporarily halt the city’s order and business restrictions while the case makes its way through court.
Many cancellations
According to Hanni Gould, the chief operations officer at Murray Mansion, 10% of weddings were completely canceled and 30% were rescheduled for later dates.
Among those percentages was couple Kaily Moore, 26, of Chicago and Nick Moss, 27, of the Paddock Lake area, who had to reschedule their wedding at Murray Mansion three times.
Moore and Moss’ original wedding date was set for May 23, but quickly rescheduled to July 17 after the pandemic hit.
“We decided on July 17, truly thinking by that point everything in regards to COVID-19 would be more-so lifted,” said Moore. “We emailed our vendors and got ‘change the date cards’ and contacted everyone that was invited to the wedding.”
The couple hoped to celebrate their wedding with 355 guests, however, those numbers dwindled as COVID-19 continued.
“We were good to go for about a month (after rescheduling) until we realized that mid-July was not going to be a realistic day for us to get married in the means that we had hoped to,” Moore said.
The couple then rescheduled for May 15, 2021 to be able to have their dream day.
Another couple, Jackie Shannon, 23, of Mundelein, Ill. and Carter Wood, 23, of Gurnee, Ill., are planning on still having their wedding on July 18 at Murray Mansion despite the 25 people restriction.
“We’re hoping that Racine will raise the minimum to 50 (people),” said Shannon. “With 50, we would be able to have our immediate family, grandparents and our bridal party.”
“In the event of 25, we are just excited to have our family there and hopefully our grandparents and just celebrate our day,” Shannon said in response to the 25 person restriction.
The couple is still not sure what cocktail hour and dancing will look like due to social distancing restrictions, but are still excited for their big day.
“We’re just trying to make the best of it. I think we are both just excited to be married,” said Shannon.
PPP help
Despite Murray Mansion’s major revenue loss, the venue is still able to stay afloat with grants and loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.
“The PPP did allow us to keep our full-time employees,” said Meyer. “We did get enough to cover our employees plus a little extra to pay rent and different things. We don’t want to lose our employees.”
Meyer and her team are still taking precautions to ensure that her guests and staff stay safe and healthy through sanitation, masks and social distancing.
