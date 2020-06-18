Murray Mansion hit hard by city's COVID-19 restrictions

The couple hoped to celebrate their wedding with 355 guests, however, those numbers dwindled as COVID-19 continued.

“We were good to go for about a month (after rescheduling) until we realized that mid-July was not going to be a realistic day for us to get married in the means that we had hoped to,” Moore said.

The couple then rescheduled for May 15, 2021 to be able to have their dream day.

Another couple, Jackie Shannon, 23, of Mundelein, Ill. and Carter Wood, 23, of Gurnee, Ill., are planning on still having their wedding on July 18 at Murray Mansion despite the 25 people restriction.

“We’re hoping that Racine will raise the minimum to 50 (people),” said Shannon. “With 50, we would be able to have our immediate family, grandparents and our bridal party.”

“In the event of 25, we are just excited to have our family there and hopefully our grandparents and just celebrate our day,” Shannon said in response to the 25 person restriction.

The couple is still not sure what cocktail hour and dancing will look like due to social distancing restrictions, but are still excited for their big day.