Murphy elected to League of Wisconsin Municipalities post

MADISON — Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy has been elected second vice president of the Madison-based League of Wisconsin Municipalities, a voluntary-membership, nonprofit and nonpartisan association encompassing 593 of Wisconsin’s 604 cities and villages.
Murphy was elected to the post by her peers at the league’s 122nd Annual Conference Business Meeting on Oct. 5, held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Track to presidency of League
As second vice president, Murphy will ascend to presidency of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities in two years following year-long tenures as second vice president and first vice president. When she becomes president in 2022-23, Murphy will become the ninth woman to head the statewide association, followed by a year of service as immediate past president.
In her new role, Murphy joins the League’s executive committee, comprised of the association’s second and first vice presidents, president and immediate past president, which advises League of Wisconsin Municipalities Executive Director Jerry Deschane regarding the organization’s budget and strategic direction, which includes 2020-23 plans for diversifying municipal revenue streams, strengthening relationships with legislators, supporting and promoting racial and social equity, and effectively communicating with all stakeholders.
“Throughout my career, the League has been my go-to source for all things government,” said Murphy, already a member of the league’s 16-member statewide board of directors. “In governments throughout Wisconsin, most everyone knows Jerry, (Deputy Executive Director) Curt (Witynski], (Legal Counsel) Claire (Silverman) and (Member Engagement and Communications Director) Gail (Sumi) and the entire fabulous staff at the League. We just had a ‘first time in government’ trustee elected last April and my first piece of advice was to go to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities website and sign up for a training session and check out the FAQ section, too. It is a great honor to be nominated as second vice president of this pre=eminent government service organization.”
Murphy’s election as second vice president came as no surprise to Deschane.
“The leadership of the league already knew her,” he said. “Since day one of her board service she’s been actively engaged in all of the issues the league’s been concerned about. She’s always been quick to have conservations with legislators on issues we’re concerned about. She’s everything you want in a board member — always willing to step up and be part of the solution.”
Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot said Murphy’s election is well-deserved.
“She is especially good at leveraging resources and I think the league recognized that about her and that’s why they see her in their plans for the future,” DeGroot said. “She’s taken the Village of Mount Pleasant to a higher level. We’re very fortunate to have her as our administrator.”
Years of experience
In her Mount Pleasant post since November 2017, Murphy manages the daily operations of the village government, overseeing 180 employees, a $31 million budget, and the Foxconn project.
Murphy previously served as county administrator in Door County, village administrator in Slinger, assistant city administrator in Mequon, administrator of the West Bend-based Washington County Human Services Department, and on the Milwaukee County executive staff as director of legislative affairs and special projects manager. Murphy holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Since 2002, Murphy has been principal consultant for M&M Consulting, assisting nonprofit organizations and governments with advocacy, fundraising strategy, business plan development and overall management.
About the league
Established in 1898, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities helps member cities and villages share ideas and learn from one another, trains and provides information to the people elected and appointed to govern those cities and villages, and advocates on their behalf, lobbying the Wisconsin Legislature, Governor and state agencies.
More information about the League of Wisconsin Municipalities is available online at https://www.lwm-info.org.
