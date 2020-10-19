Murphy elected to League of Wisconsin Municipalities post

“Throughout my career, the League has been my go-to source for all things government,” said Murphy, already a member of the league’s 16-member statewide board of directors. “In governments throughout Wisconsin, most everyone knows Jerry, (Deputy Executive Director) Curt (Witynski], (Legal Counsel) Claire (Silverman) and (Member Engagement and Communications Director) Gail (Sumi) and the entire fabulous staff at the League. We just had a ‘first time in government’ trustee elected last April and my first piece of advice was to go to the League of Wisconsin Municipalities website and sign up for a training session and check out the FAQ section, too. It is a great honor to be nominated as second vice president of this pre=eminent government service organization.”

Murphy’s election as second vice president came as no surprise to Deschane.

“The leadership of the league already knew her,” he said. “Since day one of her board service she’s been actively engaged in all of the issues the league’s been concerned about. She’s always been quick to have conservations with legislators on issues we’re concerned about. She’s everything you want in a board member — always willing to step up and be part of the solution.”

Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot said Murphy’s election is well-deserved.