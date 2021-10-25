Mural brings poetry to life in street art project on Uptown building

RACINE — A plain brick wall outside an Uptown building now sparkles with artistic energy as the second installment of a project that turns poetry into street art.
The Wall Poems of Racine group Saturday unveiled its second outdoor mural painting, based on a poem written about a dead squirrel by Racine poet Kelsey Marie Harris.
Located at 1346 Washington Ave., the yellow, black and white mural is designed to last for years, adding a touch of public art in a well-traveled part of the city.
Harris, 32, who has been writing poetry since she was a teenager, said she was thrilled to see her poem, “When I Die, Bury Me A Tree,” depicted in the jumbo-sized mural. She wrote the poem after coming upon a dead squirrel that startled her — and inspired her.
“They did an amazing job,” she said of the mural. “It goes together so well.”
Presented in an animated graphic-novel style, the mural greets motorists as they travel toward Downtown Racine around a bend on Washington Avenue near 14th Street.
Nick Ramsey, a Racine County supervisor who is also coordinator of the Wall Poems of Racine group, said he appreciates the outdoor display for its high-profile location and its visual impact.
“It’s like, ‘Bam,’” he said. “That’s really awesome.”
Wall Poems of Racine is a collaboration between the local art advocacy coalition ArtRoot and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, as well as other community partners.
The first poetry-based mural, unveiled in July 2020, was created on a Great Lakes Warehousing building in the 1400 block of 16th Street. It is based on a poem written by Racine poet Aaron Lundquist, who was 34 when he died in a 2016 traffic crash.
Funding for the latest mural was donated by the Wisconsin Arts Board, the Racine Arts Council, the Osborne and Scekic Family Foundation, and Jerry Hershberger.
A committee of local writers selected Harris’ poem, and UW-Parkside art student Kyle Racas designed the mural.
Property owners Jimmy Larkin Jr. and Jim Wachowiak donated the side of their building at 1346 Washington Ave. for the display.
Dean Tawwater, owner of Tawwater Sign Co., spent a week painting the mural based on the artist’s design. Tawwater joined others involved in the project at the unveiling Saturday, cheered on by representatives and patrons of the Racine arts community.
Tawwater said he painted left to right so he could see the story of the dead squirrel as it unfolds in the graphic-novel style. Now that it is complete, he said, he feels a special artistic connection with the poet.
“It’s more than just a sign — that’s for sure,” he said.
Tawwater also offered assurances that based on the quality of materials he used, the mural will remain for years.
“It’s on there to last,” he said.
At the unveiling, Harris treated those in attendance to a recitation of, “When I Die, Bury Me A Tree.” In addition to writing poetry, she is owner of Amore’s Natural Hair Studio salon in Racine.
Asked by onlookers how she decided to write about a dead squirrel, Harris responded with a touch of artistic minimalism.
“I found a dead squirrel. It freaked me out,” she said. “I wrote a poem about it. Now it’s on a wall.”