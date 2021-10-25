Mural brings poetry to life in street art project on Uptown building

Dean Tawwater, owner of Tawwater Sign Co., spent a week painting the mural based on the artist’s design. Tawwater joined others involved in the project at the unveiling Saturday, cheered on by representatives and patrons of the Racine arts community.

Tawwater said he painted left to right so he could see the story of the dead squirrel as it unfolds in the graphic-novel style. Now that it is complete, he said, he feels a special artistic connection with the poet.

“It’s more than just a sign — that’s for sure,” he said.

Tawwater also offered assurances that based on the quality of materials he used, the mural will remain for years.

“It’s on there to last,” he said.

At the unveiling, Harris treated those in attendance to a recitation of, “When I Die, Bury Me A Tree.” In addition to writing poetry, she is owner of Amore’s Natural Hair Studio salon in Racine.

Asked by onlookers how she decided to write about a dead squirrel, Harris responded with a touch of artistic minimalism.

“I found a dead squirrel. It freaked me out,” she said. “I wrote a poem about it. Now it’s on a wall.”

