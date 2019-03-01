ELMWOOD PARK — The Village of Elmwood Park is looking to rekindle a municipal-court partnership with Mount Pleasant after learning that the county will no longer be offering municipal-court services.
Elmwood Park doesn’t have its own court or judge to oversee municipal offenses — including ordinance violations such as failing to keep trees trimmed, not clearing snow from a sidewalk and parking illegally.
In recent years, the village has been using the county courts for those cases, Village Administrator Chris Jenkins said. But last fall, the village was informed that would no longer be an option.
Jenkins said that Elmwood Park used to rely on Mount Pleasant for court services, preceding its partnership with the county.
Elmwood Park Village Attorney John Knuteson is in the process of drafting an agreement that would allow Mount Pleasant and Elmwood Park to establish “a consolidated court” if the agreement is approved by both villages.
Until that agreement is approved, or Elmwood Park is able to contract with another court or establish one of its own, municipal violations in the village “are on hold,” Knuteson said. Knuteson thinks that the two villages coming to an agreement “is likely.”
Having one judge oversee multiple towns or villages isn’t unprecedented. Knuteson has been the municipal judge for the consolidated court of North Bay and Wind Point since 2007.
“I’m kind of an expert on this,” he said with a laugh.
Administrator’s contract
On Feb. 14, the Elmwood Park Village Board added a $2,000 severance package clause to the contract of the village administrator.
Jenkins explained if the current or a future Village Board removes a village administrator from office before the expiration of their contract, of if the board removes the position entirely, the administrator would be compensated $2,000.
