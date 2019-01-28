RACINE — City of Racine Municipal Judge Rebecca Mason announced that she will step down from her post.
The announcement was made Monday via Mason's personal Facebook page. "It has been my privilege to serve as City of Racine Municipal Judge for the last 2½ years," the post states. "I am honored to have been appointed by this City Council and elected twice with overwhelming support of the voters from the city that I love so much."
The local attorney and wife of Mayor Cory Mason was initially appointed to the position in 2016 to replace Mark Nielsen, who was elected as a circuit court judge. She was then elected to the post in an unopposed race in 2017, and won re-election to a four-year term last April.
According to the post, Mason said her resignation was prompted by dedication to her family and clients and taking her career "in a different direction." Mason said she will step down effective Feb. 22.
"I am tremendously proud of what I have been able to accomplish working along side extraordinary community leaders and an amazing court staff. We modernized the court by implementing online payments and transitioning from typewriters and carbon paper to a computer system.
We established a truancy court that has helped many kids get back into the classroom and on track to graduate and get good jobs or go on to college. We provided opportunities for people to recover their driver’s licenses.
We also expanded community service opportunities for those who appear before the court and have greatly reduced the use of jail time for residents who cannot afford to pay their forfeitures," the post said. "I have accomplished the goals I set out when I first sought this position."
