Multiple Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works to close; future of Regency Mall's stores uncertain

RACINE — Regency Mall reopened to shoppers on Tuesday for the first time since closing its doors to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic Safer at Home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers.
While the mall’s doors were open Tuesday, many stores were closed. Some of the few stores that were open were Foot Locker, Foot Locker Kids and Champs, which are all a part of Foot Locker, Inc. Nail Arts, located near the Southeast entrance, was also open.
The mall is operating at its full hours, but several stores are choosing to operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nail Arts, however, is opening at 10 a.m.
From the nail technicians to the mall security guards and the cashiers at the Foot Locker, masks were on. All Foot Locker stores are set up to only allow a certain number of customers inside based on the square footage of the store. Meanwhile, on opening day, Nail Arts had a line at its door and the salon looked full.
Victoria’s Secret, PINK, and Bath and Body Works — among the most well-known stores at Regency Mall — remained closed. Reportedly, L Brands, Inc., the parent company of each of those businesses, will be permanently closing 250 Victoria’s Secret locations and 50 Bath & Body Works. As stores have left Regency Mall in recent years, some fear that the Regency locations will be next.
L Brands, Inc. reported nearly $1 billion less in net sales for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. From Feb. 2 to May 2, the company has already closed 28 of its U.S. and Canadian company-owned Victoria’s Secret locations.
Hull Property Group, which owns the mall, did not respond to requests for comment on this story.
