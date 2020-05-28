Multiple Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works to close; future of Regency Mall's stores uncertain

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Regency Mall reopened to shoppers on Tuesday for the first time since closing its doors to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic Safer at Home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

While the mall’s doors were open Tuesday, many stores were closed. Some of the few stores that were open were Foot Locker, Foot Locker Kids and Champs, which are all a part of Foot Locker, Inc. Nail Arts, located near the Southeast entrance, was also open.

The mall is operating at its full hours, but several stores are choosing to operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nail Arts, however, is opening at 10 a.m.

From the nail technicians to the mall security guards and the cashiers at the Foot Locker, masks were on. All Foot Locker stores are set up to only allow a certain number of customers inside based on the square footage of the store. Meanwhile, on opening day, Nail Arts had a line at its door and the salon looked full.