Multiple student groups face inequity in Burlington schools, not just students of color, according to new audit

BURLINGTON — While racial gaps remain an issue, a new equity audit for the Burlington Area School District revealed gaps in education for underprivileged students regardless of race.
Simply put: Students from backgrounds of lesser means are consistently falling behind their peers in Burlington classrooms.
The equity audit was a part of the district’s corrective action plan, as ordered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction after the state agency found the district to have a “severe, pervasive and persistent ... racially hostile environment.”
For example: The report revealed that the 36.3% of BASD students who receive free or reduced price lunch, who qualify for the program based on family income, showed a large indicator of education inequalities. Of those students, just 31.5% were considered proficient or advanced in their reading levels while 63.2% were at or below basic reading levels. For students considered to be “Middle or Upper Class,” 60.2% of them were considered proficient or advanced in their reading levels and only 36.5% of them were at or below basic reading levels.
Students receiving free or reduced price lunch were also overrepresented in disciplinary matters. For example, while representing barely more than a third of the total student population, more than three-fourths of all in-school suspensions, 57.4% of out-of-school suspensions and the lone expulsion were given to students receiving free/reduced lunch.
But, this is just a taste of what the 96 page report has to say. Members of the BASD school board received the report just 90 minutes before the brief 30-minute presentation, prompting frustrations.
Reactions mixed
“I am disappointed that an organization such as ICS EQUITY who claims to have over 30+ years experience and a cost to my constituents of $44,000+ would send out a 96 page report 1 hour and 35 minutes prior to our meeting and also only spend 40 minutes total going over said report,” BASD Board member Taylor Wishau said in an email. “How is that professional? How is that providing a service to the board, administration, or community?”
Only two school board members, Rosanne Hahn and Marlo Brown, asked any questions of the presenters from ICS Equity during the meeting, although Barry Schmaling said he had not had enough time to review the documents to have been able to come up with any questions before or during the meeting.
Capper and Fratturra said they would be happy to set up another meeting to answer more questions should the board chose to do so after further review of the report.
For Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism President Laura Bielefeldt, the report was well done and the findings of the report were no surprise.
“ICS Equity did an amazing job of gathering information from 400 plus students, teachers, administrators, and community members. While I was not surprised by their findings, I was surprised by the response of community members in attendance,” Bielefeldt said in an email. “Unfortunately, we have community members who believe equity to be a dirty word. The sighs, laughter, and throwing up of hands from community members running for school board at the mention of DPI was disheartening.”
Bielefeldt said she believes there are members of district administration who want to move the forward district towards a more equitable experience, not only for students of color, but all students.
One statistic that BCDR noted in a Wednesday release was that while 36.3% of the district population receives free and reduced lunch, “only 20.6% were listed as Gifted and Talented. BCDR believes that poverty should not equate with being gifted or talented, and as a result, must revisit the criteria for being GT in the BASD. We are not recommending lowering the entrance requirement, but it should make a conscious effort to broaden the criteria to ensure great proportionality.”
Wishau raised another issue he had with the report, adding in his email “I also find it reprehensible that this organization (ICS EQUITY) listed on page 10 of its report, ‘Yet, 97.4% of staff in the District identify as White and all school board members identify as White.’ Did ICS EQUITY discount the voice of the only and first-ever BLACK board member, Marlo Brown? The man made history last year with his election and here we have an organization that is preaching ‘equity’ and they list him as ‘white’ and fail to include his comments within the report? Absolutely shameful.”
Brown was elected in 2021, after the final school year of data analyzed by ICS Equity.
In photos: Protesters shut down Burlington School Board meeting Nov. 9, 2020
A large crowd and lots of press coverage for a School Board meeting
Before the meeting
Two men in Party for Socialism & Liberation shirts
Burlington School Board member Taylor Wishau wears a Thin Blue Line mask
Black Students Matter sign
Laura Bielefeldt with her fist in the air
Fists in the air
Fists in the air
Arguments continue throughout public comment portion of meeting
Press looks on as comments are made
Former Burlington Area School Board member Philip Ketterhagen speaks
Public comment
Darnisha Garbade, president of Burlington Coalition Against Racism, speaks
Pointing to his All Lives Matter sign
Preston Allred
Fists in the air
Arguments continue
Josh Johnson speaks up
BASD School Board member Susan Kessler listens in
Pointing to his sign
"If we don't get it, shut it down!"
Moments before School Board members exit
Fists up as School Board meeting has been shut down
End of the meeting, start of the protest
Discussions continue
Discussions continue
Law enforcement arrives in the library
Protesters move outside
Darnisha Garbade comforts her daughter
Demonstrators circle up outside Karcher Middle School
Lauren focuses on education reporting, but isn't one to turn away stories. Born and raised in Racine County, she attended UW-Madison's School of Journalism and Mass Communication before returning to work with The Journal Times.
