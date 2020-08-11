Multiple sinkholes reported from Monday's storm, roads damaged, Quarry Lake Park closed for time being

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Monday's storm, which had winds recorded above 100 mph in some places, caused multiple sinkholes in Racine County, damaging roads and forcing Quarry Lake Park to be "closed until further notice" due to "severe damage."

Sinkholes at Quarry Lake Park damaged a stone marker at the Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park, the dog park named after a late County Board supervisor who died in 2010. Other sinkholes caved in grass and damaged a parking lot at the park.

As of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, county staff was still assessing damage "at dams, culverts, parks and other county facilities" but the worst damage known was at Quarry Lake Park, according to County Communications Director Mark Schaaf. At that time, Schaaf said he was unaware of any injuries.

Erie Street north of 4½ Mile Road was closed Monday morning after it too was damaged in the storm. As of 9:30 a.m., the Caledonia Highway Department was working to repair it.

Ditches along Cynthia Lane in Mount Pleasant collapsed, causing driveway damage and leading to temporary flooding.