Multiple goats dead after Jan. 1 Caledonia barn fire

CALEDONIA - A barn fire in the early hours of Jan. 1 resulted in animal deaths, two minor injuries and about $50,000 worth of damage, according to the Caledonia Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 8710 Foley Road in Caledonia. The barn, which was 30 feet by 30 feet, was full of hay and had animals inside.

Because of the intensity of the fire, the owner was unable to evacuate animals from the barn, and goats died.

Crews operated on the fire from 1:42 a.m. until about 6 a.m. on Jan. 1. According to the CFD, 30,000 gallons of water and 20 gallons of foam were used to extinguish the fire and wet the hay. They hay could not be removed from the barn that night.

A fire engine returned to the scene for three hours on the morning of Jan. 2 to extinguish and spread the hay, which was done with the owner’s help and a backhoe.

Five CFD vehicles responded to the fire. The South Shore Fire Department, Raymond Fire Department and Racine Fire Bells also responded to the scene.

