MOUNT PLEASANT — The South Shore Fire Department responded early Wednesday morning to a silo fire on Highway KR, about a mile east of Interstate 94.
The fire, which was in a corn dryer silo, was reported at 3:23 a.m. Emergency crews arrived at 3:29 a.m. and found flames coming out of the top of the silo, according to the news release from South Shore Fire Department Battalion Chief Jon Keiser.
The property at 12340 Highway KR, near the highway's intersection with 100th Avenue in Somers, is owned by Borzynski Brothers Properties. It is located in the Foxconn/Wisconn Valley development area.
The area does not have a municipal water system, and while South Shore fire crews began attacking the fire, additional resources were called to help supply water. Assisting departments also provided station coverage while South Shore crews were detained at the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is considered accidental, according to South Shore fire officials. An estimate of the amount of damage was not provided.
Other responding agencies included the Caledonia, Somers, Kenosha, Union Grove-Yorkville, Raymond, Paris, Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Oak Creek, Kansasville and City of Burlington fire departments; the Racine Fire Bells Club; and We Energies.