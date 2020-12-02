Multiple departments respond to marsh fire near Tichigan Lake

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Multiple fire departments responded to a large brush fire near Tichigan Lake ond Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen from Highway 83, more than a mile away.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System alert was reportedly called, bringing in aid from Waukesha and Kenosha counties, as well as from eastern Racine County, to help fight the blaze near the intersection of Bridge Drive and Marsh Road, which is north of the Tichigan Wildlife Area and northwest of Tichigan Lake.

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, a South Shore Fire Department firefighter staffing the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company said that it appeared the blaze had been extinguished or was close to being extinguished, although firefighters had not yet returned from the scene yet.

Tichigan Engine 727 firefighters aggressively attacked the edges of the fire but wind conditions quickly pushed the fire beyond reach. A second box alarm was called requesting additional resources to the scene, mostly for ATVs and brush trucks. The fire was called under control by command at 6:18 p.m.