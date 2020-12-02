 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multiple departments respond to marsh fire near Tichigan Lake
1 comment
topical top story

Multiple departments respond to marsh fire near Tichigan Lake

{{featured_button_text}}
Dec. 1 marsh fire Tichigan

A marsh fire burns near Tichigan Lake on Tuesday. 

 Photo courtesy of Mindy Klein

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Multiple fire departments responded to a large brush fire near Tichigan Lake ond Tuesday afternoon.

Dec. 1 marsh fire Tichigan

Smoke billows into the air from a marsh fire near Tichigan Lake on Tuesday. 

Smoke could be seen from Highway 83, more than a mile away.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System alert was reportedly called, bringing in aid from Waukesha and Kenosha counties, as well as from eastern Racine County, to help fight the blaze near the intersection of Bridge Drive and Marsh Road, which is north of the Tichigan Wildlife Area and northwest of Tichigan Lake.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, a South Shore Fire Department firefighter staffing the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company said that it appeared the blaze had been extinguished or was close to being extinguished, although firefighters had not yet returned from the scene yet.

Tichigan Engine 727 firefighters aggressively attacked the edges of the fire but wind conditions quickly pushed the fire beyond reach. A second box alarm was called requesting additional resources to the scene, mostly for ATVs and brush trucks. The fire was called under control by command at 6:18 p.m.

There was damage to several of the fire company’s specialty equipment due to the difficult terrain and wet conditions of the marsh. It is estimated that damages could exceed $35,000. One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for exhaustion and six firefighters were treated on the scene for mild hypothermia.

Approximately 80 acres of marsh burned with no damage to any structures, according to a news release from the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company.

1 comment
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70
Local News

Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70

Dennis Wiser wore many hats in his 70 years. He was a City of Racine alderman from 2010-2018 and became the first person to serve three consecutive terms as Racine City Council president in at least 70 years. Then from July 2017 to November 2017 he served as interim after John Dickert stepped down, and before Cory Mason was elected and sworn in. He served on the Racine Unified School Board for 12 years, from 2008 to 2020. Wiser was a retired math teacher who had also previously served as the executive director of the Racine Education Association, the Racine teachers’ union.

On Wednesday, he died unexpectedly.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Commissioners Clash Over Recount Determination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News