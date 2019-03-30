ROCHESTER — Fire Departments from across the area were in Rochester on Saturday morning to help the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co. put out a fire in a 29-unit apartment building.
Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies safely evacuated the residents of the building at 300 E. Spring St., and a 58-year-old man was transported to a medical facility as a precautionary measure.
Keri Monheim, who lives in an apartment on the ground floor of the building, said she was headed out to have a cigarette when she heard the fire alarm go off, and then saw smoke.
Monheim said she went down to the basement level — where the smoke seemed to be coming from — to check things out, but said she couldn’t see or breathe, so she evacuated the building. In the hallway, Monheim ran into a neighbor who called 911 at 11:24 a.m. after getting her children to safety.
Monheim said the landlord’s son grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran downstairs in an attempt to stop the fire, but the smoke was too much and he had to evacuate as well.
“Never in my entire live have I had to experience anything like this,” Monheim said as she stood in the parking lot of the building, watching firefighters go in and out.
The Racine County Fire Task Force and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau were on scene Saturday afternoon, investigating the origin and cause of the fire, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
“I feel awful for the people in the apartments downstairs,” Monheim said.
