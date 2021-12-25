 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA
topical top story

Multiple agencies searching for missing person in Wadewitz Nature Camp

First-responder agencies from Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha counties were searching Saturday afternoon for a missing person in the W.R. Wadewitz Nature Camp on Buena Park Road just outside Waterford.

The lead agency, the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co., went to the second alarm level on the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, prompting the multicounty response.

Dispatch reports indicated that an adult make left a group home on North River Road, east of Wadewitz Nature Camp, on foot at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday and had not returned.

This report will be updated.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bruno is home safe

Bruno is home safe

The 10-month-old Boston terrier was in a Land Rover stolen from the parking lot at Jellystone Park Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News