Multiple agencies searching for missing person in Wadewitz Nature Camp

First-responder agencies from Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha counties were searching Saturday afternoon for a missing person in the W.R. Wadewitz Nature Camp on Buena Park Road just outside Waterford.
The lead agency, the Rochester Volunteer Fire Co., went to the second alarm level on the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, prompting the multicounty response.
Dispatch reports indicated that an adult make left a group home on North River Road, east of Wadewitz Nature Camp, on foot at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday and had not returned.
This report will be updated.