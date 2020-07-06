Multiple agencies called to Caledonia house fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A house incurred extensive damage and firefighters coped with trying conditions due to the hot weather at the scene of a fire Monday afternoon.

Caledonia and South Shore firefighters were dispatched just after 2 p.m. Monday to the residence located at 6821 Beechnut Drive, just south of Six Mile Road.

There were no injures reported and no one was home at the time of the fire. Caledonia Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Tim St. Amand described the fire as “pretty destructive.” He said it took a few hours to extinguish the fire, he said.

A dog was able to escape the house and is OK, reported St. Amand.

With temperatures hovering near 90 and high humidity, St. Amand called for mutual aid. Units from Raymond, Oak Creek and Racine assisted Caledonia and South Shore firefighters at the scene. Later in the afternoon, South Shore and Raymond crews responded from the fire scene to a medical call in the village.

The Racine Fire Bells brought drinks, food and a fan with water-misting capabilities to cool the firefighters down.

“We’re tired because of the heat,” St. Amand said.

The cause of the fire was still unclear as of Monday afternoon and remained under investigation, but firefighters think it started on the right side of the house.

Pete Wicklund contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0