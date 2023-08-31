MOUNT PLEASANT — While some may choose to start their day with a jog or yard work, these four friends get their blood pumping in the morning with a friendly game of pickleball.

Cliff Chaplin, Steve Cariello, David Tompkin and Tom Hauch began playing together about 10 years ago, and they say they still play any chance they get when Cariello comes to visit from his new home in Utah.

Chaplin said the courts at Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, have been great, because they are so close to his Mount Pleasant home.

Campus Park’s pickleball courts opened in the summer of 2021 and were some of the first additions to the newly established site.

Other improvements include a splash pad, a bandshell to host concerts, and native grasses and plants in the park’s open areas.

Cariello said he is happy with recent improvements to parks across Racine County, especially the addition of pickleball courts to many of them.

