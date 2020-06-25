Mrs. Myers' Reading Room creates new program at COP House

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — With a $23,600 grant from SC Johnson, Mount Pleasant’s Lakeside Community Oriented Policing (COP) House expanded the Mrs. Myers’ Reading Room program for kids ages 3 to 5.

“Bookworms,” the kindergarten readiness program which began its enrollment process in January, was added to strengthen educational performance. The original “Novel” program for school-aged children will continue with the addition of the “Bookworms” program to further engage the community.

“63% of students in our community are not reading at grade level by fourth grade,” said Tammy Myers, president of Mrs. Myers’ Reading Room. “Our program not only prepares students for kindergarten academically, but also ensures they are socially and emotionally prepared to learn. We will be able to increase the size of our program with the grant from SC Johnson, which helps us build a strong foundation for as many children as we can.”

Mrs. Myers’ Reading Room has demonstrated success in improving reading and comprehension levels at the Lakeside COP House’s program for students aged 5 to 12, with 100% of participants seeing improved literary performance. Additionally, the average student increased 1.53 grade levels, with the nine lowest-performing students in the program reaching an average increase of 2.47 grade levels.