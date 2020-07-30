Mr. Ticha, who had been principal at Gifford, now at Yorkville School

YORKVILLE — While he may be just days into his new role as principal of Grades 4K-8 Yorkville Elementary School, veteran 20-year Racine Unified School District educator William “Bill” Ticha nevertheless finds himself working in familiar surroundings.
A district parent and a five-year Yorkville resident, Ticha’s son Acen is an incoming sixth-grader at Yorkville School, 18621 Washington Ave. His daughter Christiane, a Yorkville alumnus, is an incoming sophomore at Union Grove High School, where Ticha’s wife, Joan, is a science teacher. The Tichas have two adult sons, Zachary and Jeremy, who have graduated from college and are living in Minnesota.
Ticha’s hiring to help lead the 470-student school was approved by the Yorkville Elementary District Board on July 21. About one-third of the student body open enrolls into the district, largely from Racine County east of the Interstate.
“Bill Ticha served for many years in RUSD as a strong leader who focused on providing students a quality educational experience,” said Jody Bloyer, RUSD chief of schools. “He was a collaborative principal who truly cared about his school community. We wish him all the best in this next chapter of his professional journey.”
A veteran RUSD educator
Chicago native Ticha earned his teaching degree at Carthage College in Kenosha. An RUSD educator from 2000 until this year, Ticha was a longtime middle school history teacher and coach at Mitchell Middle School before moving into a succession of administrative roles — three years as assistant principal at 4K-5 Knapp Elementary, two years as directing principal at 4K-5 North Park Elementary, and most recently two years as directing principal at 4K-8 Gifford School.
During his tenure at North Park, the Title 1 school earned the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s prestigious Beating the Odds Award.
Ticha is being replaced at Gifford by Bret Olson, formerly assistant principal at K-Tech School in the Kenosha Unified School District. At Yorkville School, Ticha replaces Anne Marie Werley-Gonzalez, who now serves as principal of Badger Elementary School in Appleton.
Smaller school
Ticha is no stranger to the 4K-8 setting, given his past experience at Gifford.
“I like the smaller school setting,” Ticha said of making the move to Yorkville School. “It was the right time. I think my skill set of building relationships is going to work out good here.
“I had a lot of (Yorkville) parents encourage me to apply, so I have an idea of what the school is in search of,” Ticha continued. “I feel I’m the right fit so I threw my hat into the ring and here we are. I’m extremely humbled to be here. The community and the staff have been extremely kind. I’m incredibly appreciative of the warmth that they’ve accepted me with.”
That being said, Ticha said it was a hard decision to leave Racine Unified after two decades.
“I’m definitely going to miss it,” he noted. “I made a lot of great memories, had a lot of great colleagues, friends and families in RUSD. It was a difficult decision. It wasn’t easy.”
A passion for the 4K-8 model
Ticha brings with him a strong understanding of, and belief in, the old school 4K-8 educational model, which was the norm prior to the 1909 advent and subsequent rise of the junior high school and middle school models.
Over the past decade, school districts across the county, particularly in urban areas, have been increasingly moving back toward the 4K-8 model for a variety of reasons, with research showing 4K-8 students are more comfortable, feel safer and perform better academically than their counterparts at traditional middle schools.
For Ticha, unity is important in the 4K-8 educational setting.
“Sometimes as a K-8, there’s a tendency to operate as two separate schools – an elementary and a middle school,” Ticha noted. “I think a true K-8 needs to be a true K-8, not two separate, differing schools. I’m definitely going to bring that mentality here. I want an eighth-grade teacher to interact with a kindergarten class. I want a kindergarten teacher to maybe reprimand a seventh grade class for being too loud. I want it (Yorkville) to be one school. I think that’s important in a K-8.”
Ticha’s experience in the 4K-8 setting was a major factor in his favor according to Yorkville District Administrator Jeff Peterson.
“I think it’s really important in a school district like Yorkville to have somebody who has experience with a 4K-8 setting,” he said. “There are many, many advantages to having students for nine and ten years, but it also brings some unique challenges. His experience with working in a 4K-8 setting is very helpful. It’s also great that he happens to belong to the community – he has an additional interest because it’s his resident school.”
A major emphasis of his work at Yorkville School, Ticha said, will be a “strong focus” on “soft skills” Social Emotional Learning (SEL), noting it’s “been embraced” in his one-on-one meetings with staff.
“I believe Social Emotional Learning is a huge component,” he noted. “It’s undervalued. Sometimes it gets lost in the shuffle. I’ve had some success in all my stops by focusing on Social Emotional Learning — stressing character traits in kids, being kind, being a quality citizen. That translates into academic gains, well-rounded students.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.