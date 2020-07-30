Mr. Ticha, who had been principal at Gifford, now at Yorkville School

A passion for the 4K-8 model

Ticha brings with him a strong understanding of, and belief in, the old school 4K-8 educational model, which was the norm prior to the 1909 advent and subsequent rise of the junior high school and middle school models.

Over the past decade, school districts across the county, particularly in urban areas, have been increasingly moving back toward the 4K-8 model for a variety of reasons, with research showing 4K-8 students are more comfortable, feel safer and perform better academically than their counterparts at traditional middle schools.

For Ticha, unity is important in the 4K-8 educational setting.

“Sometimes as a K-8, there’s a tendency to operate as two separate schools – an elementary and a middle school,” Ticha noted. “I think a true K-8 needs to be a true K-8, not two separate, differing schools. I’m definitely going to bring that mentality here. I want an eighth-grade teacher to interact with a kindergarten class. I want a kindergarten teacher to maybe reprimand a seventh grade class for being too loud. I want it (Yorkville) to be one school. I think that’s important in a K-8.”

Ticha’s experience in the 4K-8 setting was a major factor in his favor according to Yorkville District Administrator Jeff Peterson.