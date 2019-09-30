MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is inviting community members to visit with officers Wednesday in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.
The National Coffee with a Cop Day event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Starbucks located at 5658 Washington Ave.
According to the Police Department, the event is intended to provide an unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Mount Pleasant neighborhoods. Starbucks has offered those who attend a free tall-size cup of coffee.
The majority of contacts law enforcement have with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations, department officials say. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community and some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop is intended to break down barriers and allow for relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country.
For more information, contact Mount Pleasant C.O.P Officer Frank Jaramillo by e-mail at fjaramillo@mtpleasantwi.gov, or by phone at 262-664-7943.
