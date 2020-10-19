MPPD to host Oct. 24 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event

Soens said removal of unused and unwanted prescription medications from the home is particularly important when it concerns addicting medications such as opioids.

“When people have leftover prescriptions at their house, if they don’t have them there there’s less of a chance of getting addicted to some of the more powerful ones, such as the opioids,” he noted. “In addition to that, we see robberies, burglaries where prescription opioids are taken, stolen, to either feed addictions or to sell. If we can get these out of people’s hands and dispose of them properly, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Removal of unused and wanted prescription drugs from the home are also an important consideration for families.

“If you have small kids at home, why would you want to leave some of these powerful prescriptions around?” Soens asked. “Even if you keep them somewhere where you think your kids can’t get them, there’s always a possibility ... If you just eliminate them from your house, obviously it’s a safer environment.”

Eligible items

Eligible items for the Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event include controlled and non-controlled prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, ointment, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.