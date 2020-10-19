MPPD to host Oct. 24 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event

MOUNT PLEASANT — In collaboration with the state Department of Justice and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mount Pleasant Police Department will be hosting a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day collection event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is located at 8811 Campus Drive. Participants are asked to utilize the main driveway entrance on the northwest corner of Mount Pleasant Village Hall for site access. No businesses are allowed to participate. All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household.
Safety, education main goals
The goal of Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.
The focus of Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is on removing potentially dangerous pharmaceuticals from our state’s medicine cabinets and preventing them from going into our water supply.
“The amount of leftover and unused drugs that people have in their houses is astronomical,” said Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens, who noted past Prescription Drug Take-Back Day events hosted by the department have historically been “very well attended” by the public. “It’s much safer and more environmentally-friendly to dispose of them the way we’re doing here.”
Soens said removal of unused and unwanted prescription medications from the home is particularly important when it concerns addicting medications such as opioids.
“When people have leftover prescriptions at their house, if they don’t have them there there’s less of a chance of getting addicted to some of the more powerful ones, such as the opioids,” he noted. “In addition to that, we see robberies, burglaries where prescription opioids are taken, stolen, to either feed addictions or to sell. If we can get these out of people’s hands and dispose of them properly, it’s a win-win for everyone.”
Removal of unused and wanted prescription drugs from the home are also an important consideration for families.
“If you have small kids at home, why would you want to leave some of these powerful prescriptions around?” Soens asked. “Even if you keep them somewhere where you think your kids can’t get them, there’s always a possibility ... If you just eliminate them from your house, obviously it’s a safer environment.”
Eligible items
Eligible items for the Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event include controlled and non-controlled prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, ointment, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medications by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages are acceptable without the medication being removed.
Liquids will be accepted during the initiative. However, liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
Non-eligible items
Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphethamines are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.
Do not bring illegal drugs, needles/sharps, mercury thermometers, aerosol cans, biohazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), flares, personal care products (shampoos, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, chemicals, oil, gas) or acids.
Year-round collection option
In an effort to help keep the village safe from the misuse of unused and used prescription medications, the Mount Pleasant Police Department serves as a year-round prescription drug collection site, housing a permanent collection kiosk in the MPPD lobby, open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It’s extremely popular,” Soens said of the permanent collection box. “Ours is used a lot. Each year, hundreds and hundreds of pounds of prescription medications go into that kiosk.”
A list of other permanent drop-off locations is available online at https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dles/prescription-drug-take-back-day.
