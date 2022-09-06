MPPD: Jeep catches fire during 3-vehicle crash

MOUNT PLEASANT — One vehicle went up in flames in a three-vehicle crash reported Tuesday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
There were no apparent injuries.
MPPD officers responded on Tuesday around 2:45 p.m. to the area of southbound Highway 31 (South Green Bay Road) at Biscayne Avenue for a crash that occurred with a vehicle on fire, according to a news release from the MPPD. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee had attempted to stop in traffic, as a school bus was dropping off students.
However, the operator in error pushed her gas pedal, which caused the Jeep to crash into a gray 2008 Mercury Mariner, which in turn struck a white 2011 BMW 535i sedan. The crash caused the Jeep to start on fire.
There were no injuries as a result of the crash, the MPPD said.
The roadway had to close for an hour due to the large amount of debris. The South Shore Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire and assess the operators. The Racine County Highway Department responded to clean up the scene as well, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
