 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

MPPD: Jeep catches fire during 3-vehicle crash

  • 0
Crash

A red 2014 Jeep Cherokee had attempted to stop in traffic on Tuesday, as a school bus was dropping off students, according to the the Mount Pleasant Police Department. However, the operator in error pushed her gas pedal, which caused the Jeep to crash into a gray 2008 Mercury Mariner, which in turn struck a white 2011 BMW 535i sedan. The crash caused the Jeep to start on fire.

 Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — One vehicle went up in flames in a three-vehicle crash reported Tuesday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

There were no apparent injuries.

MPPD officers responded on Tuesday around 2:45 p.m. to the area of southbound Highway 31 (South Green Bay Road) at Biscayne Avenue for a crash that occurred with a vehicle on fire, according to a news release from the MPPD. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a red 2014 Jeep Cherokee had attempted to stop in traffic, as a school bus was dropping off students.

However, the operator in error pushed her gas pedal, which caused the Jeep to crash into a gray 2008 Mercury Mariner, which in turn struck a white 2011 BMW 535i sedan. The crash caused the Jeep to start on fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash, the MPPD said.

People are also reading…

The roadway had to close for an hour due to the large amount of debris. The South Shore Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire and assess the operators. The Racine County Highway Department responded to clean up the scene as well, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rachel Kubik covers Racine County government for The Journal Times as well as eastern municipalities such as Caledonia and Wind Point. She is the senior reporter and a frequent page editor. Follow her on Twitter @Rachel_Kubik.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dutch queen meets LGBT community in San Francisco

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News