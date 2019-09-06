{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is teaming up with the Case High School Criminal Justice Club and Patriot Club to host its 5th annual car and motorcycle show on Sunday.

In previous years the event was held at the Kohl’s Department Store lot. However, due to an increase in popularity, it has been moved to Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville. The event begins at noon and is open to all owners of automobiles and motorcycles with a donation entry. The event is free to the public.

Registration is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. The first 75 participants with a $10 donation will receive a custom dash plaque. Trophies will be awarded for both the car and motorcycle voted best in show.

Also scheduled to be on hand are food trucks from the Franksville Food Truck Fest as well as music and raffles. The Franksville Craft Beer Garden is also scheduled to be open.

Proceeds generated from the event will go toward a scholarship fund established for high school students interested in furthering their education and to local veterans. Since 2015, the Mount Pleasant Police Officer’s Association has awarded nine scholarships to deserving students.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The association is extending its thanks to all the car and motorcycle owners and spectators who have participated in previous years.

Special thanks are also being extended to the show’s sponsors below for donations toward the scholarship fund and to the many other local businesses that made donations to the silent auction:

Floyds Towing, Dickies Bar, Palmen Motors, Sound Decisions, Boucher Chevrolet, Racine Amusement, House of Harley, Porcaro Ford, Porcaro Indian Motorcycles, Educators Credit Union, Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly and the Franksville Craft Beer Garden.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments