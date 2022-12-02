 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mount Pleasant's vision for Campus Park nears reality

Campus Park bandshell

The new bandshell at Mount Pleasant's Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, is pictured Wednesday while fencing continues to block off much access to the park; the upgraded park is expected to be fully open, and home to native species of plants, in 2023.

 ALEX RODRIGUEZ,

MOUNT PLEASANT — In 2023, Mount Pleasant’s Campus Park is going to look quite a bit different than it did five years ago when it contained just a playground and a lot of open space.

The park has been at the center of much of the village’s recent spending to improve its quality of life offerings. The new pickleball courts will remain open for a couple more weeks as winter weather arrives.

Campus Park November 2022 drone photo

This drone photo taken last month shows a bird's eye view of Mount Pleasant's Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, complete with reopened playground, new pickleball courts and two ballfields.
Campus Park bandshell

The new bandshell at Mount Pleasant's Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive, is pictured on the far side of a chain fence Wednesday.

A new bandshell, which could host concerts and other performances, has also been constructed.

The playground at Campus Park has reopened, but much of the park remains fenced off. The village plans to plant native species of plants and grass in open areas and around the ball fields, but that will not occur until weather cooperates.

CLICK HERE to see the state of Mount Pleasant's Campus Park's improvements as they are this week

Campus Park is located immediately east of Mount Pleasant Village Hall, which is across the street (90th Street, specifically) from where the village plans to build a new convention center.

