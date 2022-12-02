Mount Pleasant's vision for Campus Park nears reality

The park has been at the center of much of the village’s recent spending to improve its quality of life offerings. The new pickleball courts will remain open for a couple more weeks as winter weather arrives.
A new bandshell, which could host concerts and other performances, has also been constructed.
The playground at Campus Park has reopened, but much of the park remains fenced off. The village plans to plant native species of plants and grass in open areas and around the ball fields, but that will not occur until weather cooperates.
The 55-year-old woman who died Nov. 22 after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar Nov. 17, where she was meeting with a man accused of being a Racine-based predator who steals from women he met through online dating, has been identified as Racine-native Kim "Raina" Mikulance.
Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.
The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. "It was an elderly female driver that accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake. No injuries reported," Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email Monday.
