Mount Pleasant's vision for Campus Park nears reality

MOUNT PLEASANT — In 2023, Mount Pleasant’s Campus Park is going to look quite a bit different than it did five years ago when it contained just a playground and a lot of open space.

The park has been at the center of much of the village’s recent spending to improve its quality of life offerings. The new pickleball courts will remain open for a couple more weeks as winter weather arrives.

A new bandshell, which could host concerts and other performances, has also been constructed.

The playground at Campus Park has reopened, but much of the park remains fenced off. The village plans to plant native species of plants and grass in open areas and around the ball fields, but that will not occur until weather cooperates.

Campus Park is located immediately east of Mount Pleasant Village Hall, which is across the street (90th Street, specifically) from where the village plans to build a new convention center.