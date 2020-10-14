 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Pleasant's Sonny Havn announces he will not run for reelection
0 comments
Mount Pleasant Village Board

Mount Pleasant's Sonny Havn announces he will not run for reelection

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Tuesday, longtime Mount Pleasant Village Board trustee Sonny Havn announced that he won’t seek another two-year term of office.

“I will not be seeking re-election in April 2021,” Havn said. “After 20 years on the board and … being on numerous committees and commissions, I’m giving six months notice hoping that someone will step up and run for the board … It’s time for me to spend more time with family. I had a good run but it’s time to move on.”

The Mount Pleasant Village Board is comprised of six trustees and one president, all serving two-year terms. In odd years, village residents elect the village president and three trustees. On even years, village residents elect the other three trustees. The village board is the controlling body of the village that sets the budget, names committees, and provides oversight to all parts of Village of Mount Pleasant operations.

Compost construction project

Looking to move the village’s compost site construction project ahead given several unanticipated developments, the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Tuesday approved $101,033 in change orders recommended by Deputy Director of Public Works Ron Pritzlaff.

Mount Pleasant’s compost site, which accepts yard waste, garden waste, leaves and brush from village residents, is located at the end of West Road, north of Washington Avenue (State Highway 20).

The compost site construction project sees to remove the site from the Hood’s Creek floodplain/floodway and add improvements that would allow the Department of Public Works to more efficiently operate the site, which is open Wednesdays and Saturdays. Major construction project improvements include raising the entire site, stormwater management, and the installation of a base course and asphalt paving.

Several unanticipated developments spurred execution of a change order.

“For all practical purposes we have a rectifying change order here – it takes all the quantities on the contract, rectifies them, and also takes into account the extras that we had, first and foremost being the crushed aggregate base course, which is the layer underneath the asphalt, ” Pritzlaff told the board. “We had hoped to use a lot of the asphalt millings from our 2019 paving project, but due to space limitations and availability limitations we were unable to use as much of it as we would have liked.”

The change order increases the village’s compost site construction project contract price with Racine-based earthwork construction services provider A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. from $711,056 to $812,089.

Pritzlaff noted that funds to defray the cost of the change order are available in the village’s roads account.

Sonny Havn

Havn
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing
Local News

WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing

  • 4 min to read

In the early morning hours of June 1, the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St. was set ablaze, not long after tear gas had been used to disperse a rowdy crowd in front of the police station, some of whom had started throwing rocks at cops in riot gear. With the streets crowded with protesters, part of international demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd, firefighters were unable to respond quickly and the COP House still hasn't reopened. “This wasn’t supposed to happen” a man said while filming the scene in front of his house with a cell phone.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: JCRAR Directs DHS to Make Emergency Rule on Gathering Limits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News