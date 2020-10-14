Mount Pleasant's Sonny Havn announces he will not run for reelection

The compost site construction project sees to remove the site from the Hood’s Creek floodplain/floodway and add improvements that would allow the Department of Public Works to more efficiently operate the site, which is open Wednesdays and Saturdays. Major construction project improvements include raising the entire site, stormwater management, and the installation of a base course and asphalt paving.

“For all practical purposes we have a rectifying change order here – it takes all the quantities on the contract, rectifies them, and also takes into account the extras that we had, first and foremost being the crushed aggregate base course, which is the layer underneath the asphalt, ” Pritzlaff told the board. “We had hoped to use a lot of the asphalt millings from our 2019 paving project, but due to space limitations and availability limitations we were unable to use as much of it as we would have liked.”