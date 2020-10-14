Mount Pleasant's Sonny Havn announces he will not run for reelection

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Tuesday, longtime Mount Pleasant Village Board trustee Sonny Havn announced that he won’t seek another two-year term of office.
“I will not be seeking re-election in April 2021,” Havn said. “After 20 years on the board and … being on numerous committees and commissions, I’m giving six months notice hoping that someone will step up and run for the board … It’s time for me to spend more time with family. I had a good run but it’s time to move on.”
The Mount Pleasant Village Board is comprised of six trustees and one president, all serving two-year terms. In odd years, village residents elect the village president and three trustees. On even years, village residents elect the other three trustees. The village board is the controlling body of the village that sets the budget, names committees, and provides oversight to all parts of Village of Mount Pleasant operations.
Compost construction project
Looking to move the village’s compost site construction project ahead given several unanticipated developments, the Mount Pleasant Village Board on Tuesday approved $101,033 in change orders recommended by Deputy Director of Public Works Ron Pritzlaff.
Mount Pleasant’s compost site, which accepts yard waste, garden waste, leaves and brush from village residents, is located at the end of West Road, north of Washington Avenue (State Highway 20).
The compost site construction project sees to remove the site from the Hood’s Creek floodplain/floodway and add improvements that would allow the Department of Public Works to more efficiently operate the site, which is open Wednesdays and Saturdays. Major construction project improvements include raising the entire site, stormwater management, and the installation of a base course and asphalt paving.
Several unanticipated developments spurred execution of a change order.
“For all practical purposes we have a rectifying change order here – it takes all the quantities on the contract, rectifies them, and also takes into account the extras that we had, first and foremost being the crushed aggregate base course, which is the layer underneath the asphalt, ” Pritzlaff told the board. “We had hoped to use a lot of the asphalt millings from our 2019 paving project, but due to space limitations and availability limitations we were unable to use as much of it as we would have liked.”
The change order increases the village’s compost site construction project contract price with Racine-based earthwork construction services provider A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. from $711,056 to $812,089.
Pritzlaff noted that funds to defray the cost of the change order are available in the village’s roads account.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.