Mount Pleasant's financial condition viewed with 'cautious optimism'

MOUNT PLEASANT — While economic uncertainly abounds in the wake of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, a municipal fiscal analysis by the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Policy Forum viewed the financial condition of the Village of Mount Pleasant with “cautious optimism” heading into the unprecedented world health crisis.

The WPF’s new report, “Village of Mount Pleasant’s Fiscal Condition: A Calculated Risk, An Independent Third Party Analysis,” is the latest in a series of reports arising out of the Resilient Communities Initiative spearheaded by the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread. Three previously-published WPF studies include a report on service-sharing, as well as fiscal analysis reports for the City of Racine and the Village of Caledonia.

Research for the report was initiated by the WPF last fall and largely completed prior to the Wisconsin onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Study authors were WPF President Rob Henken and Fiscal Researcher Ashley Fisher.

Henken summarized the study’s findings at the June 22 meeting of the Mount Pleasant Village Board.

Report methodology outlined