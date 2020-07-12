Mount Pleasant's financial condition viewed with 'cautious optimism'

MOUNT PLEASANT — While economic uncertainly abounds in the wake of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, a municipal fiscal analysis by the Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Policy Forum viewed the financial condition of the Village of Mount Pleasant with “cautious optimism” heading into the unprecedented world health crisis.
The WPF’s new report, “Village of Mount Pleasant’s Fiscal Condition: A Calculated Risk, An Independent Third Party Analysis,” is the latest in a series of reports arising out of the Resilient Communities Initiative spearheaded by the Johnson Foundation at Wingspread. Three previously-published WPF studies include a report on service-sharing, as well as fiscal analysis reports for the City of Racine and the Village of Caledonia.
Research for the report was initiated by the WPF last fall and largely completed prior to the Wisconsin onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Study authors were WPF President Rob Henken and Fiscal Researcher Ashley Fisher.
Henken summarized the study’s findings at the June 22 meeting of the Mount Pleasant Village Board.
Report methodology outlined
The methodology used for the fiscal analysis was the Financial Trend Monitoring System developed by the International City/County Management Association, which uses a variety of fiscal metrics to assess a municipality’s strengths and weaknesses and shed light on its capacity to provide fundamental municipal services that are central to fostering economic growth and meeting citizen expectations. The metrics used focus on four areas of fiscal solvency — cash solvency, budgetary solvency, long-run solvency and service-level solvency.
Acknowledged key weaknesses of the study were that the analysis period failed to take into account the growth in jobs and economic activity associated with Foxconn-related development in the village, as well as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Village compares well with peers
The Mount Pleasant fiscal analysis, which compared 26,300-resident Mount Pleasant to 12 peer Wisconsin communities ranging from 21,185 to 32,112 in population, used a six-year trend analysis spanning 2013-18.
The report noted Mount Pleasant experienced a 10%, $6,325 increase in median household income, with the village’s $70,096 far outpacing Wisconsin’s $56,759 and the $57,752 national rate. During the study period, Mount Pleasant also experienced a 17%, $389,520 increase in total equalized property value to $2,704,520.
When compared to its peer group, Mount Pleasant ranked fifth in median income behind Mequon ($109,488), Muskego ($86,588), Caledonia ($77,240) and Pleasant Prairie ($76,258), and fifth in per-capita property value behind Mequon ($193,824), Pleasant Prairie ($159,703), Muskego ($119,620) and Fitchburg ($105,826).
Mount Pleasant’s 6.6% poverty rate was well below the state rate of 12.3% and the national rate of 14.6%. Unemployment in the village fell from 8.2% to 4.6%.
Credit downgraded by Moody’s
The WPF fiscal analysis reported that Mount Pleasant ranks in the top tier of the system used by national credit ratings agencies, although it was noted that Moody’s in August 2019 downgraded the village from Aa2 to Aa3, Moody’s fourth-highest rating. Additionally, Moody’s assigned Mount Pleasant a negative outlook, which indicates a one-in-three chance of another downward adjustment within the next 18 months.
The rationale for the downgrade was the village’s increased debt burden and uncertainty related to the Foxconn development, as well as revenue flexibility restricting state-imposed property tax levy limits. At $18.2 million of its $25.4 million in annual revenue, Mount Pleasant is highly dependent on property taxes for financing its day-to-day operations.
Mixed signals
In the report, WPF used traffic light icons as visual indicators for various metrics findings in the main study focus areas, with green being positive indicators, yellow being cautionary indicators, and red being warning indicators.
Findings of the WPF’s fiscal analysis of Mount Pleasant were as follows:
Budget Solvency – Revenues: Net revenues per capita — yellow light for 0.4% decline from 2013-18; intergovernmental revenue as a percentage of operating revenue — yellow light for decline from 7.7% to 7.1% from 2013-18; growth in property tax revenues — green light for 11% increase between 2013-18.
Budget Solvency – Expenditures: New expenditures per capita — green light for per capita expenditure growth on pace with inflation, and yellow light for rising demands for public safety, capital, and regional cultural facilities; employees per capita — green light for adding five full-time equivalent employees, on par with population growth; expenditures by major function — dual yellow and red lights, as police and fire functions are taking an increasing share of the operating budget; fringe benefits — yellow light as health care and pension benefits costs have increased annually since 2018 after holding steady 2014-17.
Long-Term Budget Solvency: Retiree health care funding —yellow and red lights as unfunded liability grew 29% from 2013-18. While annual outlays to support the liability are manageable, continued steep growth could be problematic; long-term general obligation debt — green and yellow lights. While growth in general obligation debt is manageable, it must be carefully monitored given the village’s sizable revenue bond debt accrued in support of Foxconn Tax Incremental District 5; capital improvements and repair and maintenance — green light for demonstrated ability to increase spending on infrastructure as needs grew 2013-18.
Cash Solvency: Liquidity — green light as the village’s 0.4:1 ratio of cash and short-term investments to current liabilities is within the ICMA standard of 1:1; fund balance — green light, as Mount Pleasant’s unassigned general fund balance grew from 2013-18, standing at 39% of government expenditures by 2018.
Tied to the world
Overall, Henken gave Mount Pleasant a “largely positive” review.
“Mount Pleasant finances are well-managed,” he said. “While challenges were emerging pre-pandemic and TID 5 poses risks, the village’s financial outlook when the downturn hit was largely positive. Ultimately, Mount Pleasant’s outlook will be linked to the length and severity of the recession and how it impacts the village’s ambitious economic development aspirations, as well as Foxconn’s financial health and the continuation of its commitment to the region and state. You are a village tied to very consequential impacts in the world.”
Mount Pleasant Village Trustee Ram Bhatia called the fiscal analysis “very encouraging” and “an excellent guideline for the leadership” of the village, noting “there’s always room for improvement.”
