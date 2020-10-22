Mount Pleasant zones for more development along I-94

The certified survey map now goes to the Mount Pleasant Village Board for discussion and possible action on Monday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

Hribar property split

Mount Pleasant Plan Commission members also approved a certified survey map application from landowner Thomas A. Hribar, Sr., seeking a four-lot subdivision at 1821 E. Frontage Rd. The tract is zoned Business Park.

Lots 1-3, measuring 12.543, 8.337 and 10.483 acres respectively, front East Frontage Road overlooking Interstate 94, with Lot 3 located on the northeast corner of East Frontage Road and Louis Sorenson Road. Lot 4, measuring 72.049 acres, is located along Louis Sorenson Road.

“The applicant wishes to split the front-facing, industrially-used properties from the back area…,” Schultz said. “The land split will not immediately affect the taxable value of the property. The lands lie within Tax Increment District No. 5. The development of the newly-created lots would add incremental value to TID 5 and, upon closure of the TID, to the village General Fund.”

The certified survey map now goes to the Mount Pleasant Village Board for discussion and possible action for the meeting next Monday.

Hribar comprehensive plan amendment