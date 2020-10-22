Mount Pleasant zones for more development along I-94

MOUNT PLEASANT — Setting the stage for anticipated future growth, the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission on Wednesday approved two certified survey map applications, sending them to the Village Board for discussion and possible approval action. Plan Commission members also approved moving a comprehensive plan amendment application to public hearing.
Megan’s Way parcel split
Mount Pleasant Plan Commission members approved a certified survey map application from Hwy. 20 & 90th Development, LLC to split a single parcel at 9110 Megan’s Way, zoned Residential Moderate Density 2, into two lots and an outlot. The parcels are located within Tax Increment District No. 2.
Mount Pleasant Community Development Director Samuel Schultz noted to commission members that Lot 1, encompassing 0.892 acres on the northeast corner of Megan’s Way and Veranda Lane, will serve for future residential development, while Lot 2, a 1.682-acre parcel on the north side of Megan’s Way, will contain the planned clubhouse building for the adjacent Tivoli Green luxury apartment home development managed by Wangard Partners, Inc.
“The development of Lot 1 and Lot 2 will provide taxes to TID 2,” Schultz noted. “Upon closure of TID 2, those taxes shall flow to the General Fund.”
Schultz noted that the applicant will manage Outlot 1, a 0.175-acre parcel on the northwest corner of Megan’s Way and 90th Street, in combination with an adjacent pond.
The certified survey map now goes to the Mount Pleasant Village Board for discussion and possible action on Monday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
Hribar property split
Mount Pleasant Plan Commission members also approved a certified survey map application from landowner Thomas A. Hribar, Sr., seeking a four-lot subdivision at 1821 E. Frontage Rd. The tract is zoned Business Park.
Lots 1-3, measuring 12.543, 8.337 and 10.483 acres respectively, front East Frontage Road overlooking Interstate 94, with Lot 3 located on the northeast corner of East Frontage Road and Louis Sorenson Road. Lot 4, measuring 72.049 acres, is located along Louis Sorenson Road.
Support Local Journalism
“The applicant wishes to split the front-facing, industrially-used properties from the back area…,” Schultz said. “The land split will not immediately affect the taxable value of the property. The lands lie within Tax Increment District No. 5. The development of the newly-created lots would add incremental value to TID 5 and, upon closure of the TID, to the village General Fund.”
The certified survey map now goes to the Mount Pleasant Village Board for discussion and possible action for the meeting next Monday.
Hribar comprehensive plan amendment
Mount Pleasant Plan Commission members approved sending Hribar’s comprehensive plan amendment application to modify five tracts encompassing 142.44 acres along East Frontage Road, overlooking Interstate 94, to Industrial/Business from M-2 General Industrial, M-3 Intensive/Extractive Industrial and BP Business Park.
“Mr. Hribar already uses some of the land for industrial use and wishes for the Master Plan to reflect the current use and zoning of the property,” Schultz said, noting the requested zoning change would “enhance economic development within the county … by allowing an increase in currently limited industrial land in an area isolated from adjacent residential uses” and be “compatible” with existing adjacent properties.
“Additionally, Mr. Hribar would like to expand industrial uses south along his remaining land to Louis Sorenson Road, while keeping the rear acreage available for potential business park development. We (village staff) thought this made enough sense to move this forward to public hearing.”
Schultz added that village staff found the proposed amendment “to be in substantial agreement with the recommendations of the regional land use and transportation plan, which identifies a major employment center at State Highway 20 and I-94.”
The Hribar comprehensive plan amendment application now heads to public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
In Photos: Drive-by Memorial Day Parade at Ridgewood Care Center
Ridgewood Care Center held a Memorial Day celebration drive-by parade on Friday at its parking lot. Families of residents participated as well as the South Shore Fire Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Little Miss Wisconsin USA, and Miss Racine. Miss Racine sang the "Star Spangled Banner" at Ridgewood's flag pole afterwards for the residents.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.