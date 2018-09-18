MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant public works employee struck by a car on Monday afternoon has died, Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy confirmed Tuesday morning.
Murphy confirmed the identity of the man killed as Dan Huck, 61.
“We are heartbroken by the loss of Dan Huck. Dan was struck by a vehicle yesterday while doing his job. Our thoughts are with Dan’s family as they grieve his loss,” Murphy said in a statement sent out to Mount Pleasant employees Tuesday morning.
“Dan was a 22-year veteran of the village’s sewer utility. He will be missed by his co-workers. Dan is survived by two daughters and a grandchild.”
Village President Dave DeGroot said the fact that the incident happened while Huck was doing work for the village adds another layer of sadness for village employees.
“It’s so sad to lose a village family member,” DeGroot said. “Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with his family. It’s a tough day at the village.”
Before the Mount Pleasant Finance/Legal/License Committee meeting on Tuesday, Village Trustee Ram Bhatia, chairman of the committee, echoed DeGroot’s sentiments.
“Our heart goes out to Dan Huck and his family,” Bhatia said.
The committee then observed a moment of silence for Huck and his family.
Incident report
Huck was injured Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 31, south of Spring Street.
Mount Pleasant police and South Shore Fire Department personnel were dispatched at 12:59 p.m. for a report of a car-versus-pedestrian crash on Highway 31 near Shirley Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found Huck unresponsive.
According to police, the driver of the vehicle, whom police identified as 55-year-old Amy Hoecherl of Mount Pleasant, was traveling north on Highway 31 when her vehicle hit Huck, who was outside of his truck wearing reflective clothing when the crash occurred.
Huck was transported by paramedics to Ascension All Saints Hospital and later taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He died from his injuries Monday evening.
Police said Hoecherl was cooperative during her interview with investigators and intoxicants are not believed to be a factor in the incident.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Tim Zarzecki said that the initial investigation indicated that Huck’s Public Works truck was parked in the right northbound right lane of Highway 31 and that the car was passing in the left northbound lane. Huck was reportedly marking the median for utility work at the time of the collision.
Mount Pleasant police and the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit are working together to investigate the crash.
“It’s so sad to lose a village family member. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with his family. It’s a tough day at the village.” Dave DeGroot, Mount Pleasant village president