MOUNT PLEASANT — Four years after the village broke ties with Real Racine, officials say the tourism group’s new rebranding represents an opportunity to rebuild relations.

Whether the village will go so far as to resume funding of the group now known as Visit Racine County remains to be seen.

But at least one local official supports such a move.

Village Trustee Denise Anastasio said she thinks Mount Pleasant should join the Visit Racine County partnership and send local hotel tax dollars to fund the organization.

If Visit Racine County is working to promote all destinations countywide, Anastasio said, Mount Pleasant should be part of the group alongside other municipalities.

“I personally think that would be a good idea,” she said. “We should look for ways that we can work together.”

Other village officials stop short of such a commitment, but they agree that Mount Pleasant ought to increase its involvement in countywide tourism promotion.

Village Trustee Andrew Docksey said he envisions an arrangement in which Mount Pleasant works cooperatively with Visit Racine County on some things, while still operating independently as a village on other things related to tourism.

Docksey, however, said he likes the idea of seizing this opportunity to improve relations with Visit Racine County.

“We shouldn’t be adversarial; we’re trying to bring people to Racine County,” he said. “If people can work together, awesome.”

Visit Racine County is a Yorkville-based, countywide partnership that uses local hotel tax dollars to promote tourism events by enticing outside travelers to patronize events and destinations throughout the county.

Mount Pleasant in 2019 grew dissatisfied with the group — then known as Real Racine — so the village created its own tourism commission. Officials also redirected $750,000 a year in hotel taxes to the new local entity.

Real Racine responded by taking Mount Pleasant to court in a losing effort to salvage the lost tax dollars.

Other municipalities soon followed Mount Pleasant’s lead, and Real Racine found itself with a withering financial base and a diminished role in the region.

The organization then spent more than a year formulating plans to rebrand itself.

In announcing the transition to the Visit Racine County name, tourism officials said Monday that Mount Pleasant had been supportive and had provided funding through its own tourism commission. The village’s contribution of $39,500 constituted 50% of Real Racine’s cost for a new strategic plan, developed by private consultants.

Village President Dave DeGroot said he is willing to provide more financial support to Visit Racine County in the future. DeGroot, however, said he is not in favor of rejoining the countywide group and resuming funding at the previous level of $750,000 a year.

DeGroot said he envisions Visit Racine County seeking donations from the village’s tourism commission on an as-needed basis, just like other groups do for special events that are worth supporting.

Acknowledging that relations with Visit Racine County have improved since the days of breakups and court battles, DeGroot said, “We are interested in their mission, and being partners in it.”

Under the new name and brand, Visit Racine County is aiming to reassert itself as a countywide promoter of tourism and events in all Racine County cities, towns and villages. Details of the group’s new strategic plan have not yet been released.

Mount Pleasant officials call the rebranding effort an encouraging sign and a chance to make a fresh start together.

Village Trustee Ram Bhatia said he expects the Village Board to receive a report soon on the tourism group’s new mission, as well as the village’s role in supporting the countywide organization.

The rebranding of Visit Racine County, Bhatia said, could mark the beginning a renewed relationship with the village.

“I would hope so,” he said. “We all have the same objective.”

