Mount Pleasant wants input from veterans on its planned memorial/convention center

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Village of Mount Pleasant is conducting a survey to seek input from the veteran community on its new Mount Pleasant Veterans Memorial Convention Center.
The survey, which is open through Oct. 15, can be accessed online at s.surveyplanet.com/oudhkhan. It can also be taken in person at the Racine County Veterans Service Office, 1717 Taylor Ave.
The survey asks what veterans would most use the center for, what it would mean to them and what would make it "a victory for them."
Racine County Veterans Service Officer Zach Zdroik, who is helping the village plan the center, said it has been a priority from the start to involve the veterans community in the process.
"We want the community to be involved because it'll benefit them," Zdroik said. "I'm one person, one veteran — we want to reach everyone, from the 102-year-old World War II veteran to the 18-year-old Afghanistan/Iraq veteran."
Zdroik said eventually, the project team will be accepting military memorabilia to display in the center to help the community "really read and understand the history of the veterans in the county." The vision is to bring schools and other groups into the center to browse the collection.
The Veterans Memorial Convention Center was first announced in January. It's a 10-acre site donated by the village at 90th Street and Campus Drive, near the Village Hall.
Tourism Commission Chair Rob Richardson said the project team has been working with the architect and "making good progress." He expects they will soon enter discussions on the center's design.
The architect that has been chosen for the project is Milwaukee-based Ramlow/Stein. That firm's portfolio includes work done for the Milwaukee School of Engineering, several YMCAs, community centers and historic centers.
The cost or size of the project has yet to be determined, Richardson said.
"Our real goal is not just to have a couple conventions, but make this a meeting place," Richardson said.
Fast track
Mount Pleasant has been criticized for not having performed a feasibility study prior to moving forward with the convention center. Richardson said the village has done its due diligence without the feasibility study.
"We talked to our stakeholders … We're in an ongoing process of getting input from our hoteliers," Richardson said. "We've asked, 'Should we do this?' And they've said yes."
The feasibility study would have cost anywhere from $20,000-30,000, Richardson said, and that means more money available for the village.
This next step in the Veterans Memorial Convention Center comes after the village's win in the case against Real Racine; the independent tourism corporation contested the village's use of hotel room taxes and the legality of its tourism commission, but has since given up its opposition.
With that behind the village, Mount Pleasant has few roadblocks, if any, remaining on its path to being independent in its own tourism promotion.