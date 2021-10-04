Mount Pleasant wants input from veterans on its planned memorial/convention center

The cost or size of the project has yet to be determined, Richardson said.

"Our real goal is not just to have a couple conventions, but make this a meeting place," Richardson said.

Fast track

Mount Pleasant has been criticized for not having performed a feasibility study prior to moving forward with the convention center. Richardson said the village has done its due diligence without the feasibility study.

"We talked to our stakeholders … We're in an ongoing process of getting input from our hoteliers," Richardson said. "We've asked, 'Should we do this?' And they've said yes."

The feasibility study would have cost anywhere from $20,000-30,000, Richardson said, and that means more money available for the village.