MOUNT PLEASANT — A newcomer to the Village of Mount Pleasant will go up against an incumbent who has been on the board since 2018.
The April 4 election will feature the race between Eric Martinez and Ram Bhatia, who is seeking reelection for his position as village trustee No. 5.
Martinez moved to the Village of Mount Pleasant in 2021 and is the newest resident to the village in the race. He currently serves on the St. Paul Church Finance Committee and owns a business, which he plans to relocate to Mount Pleasant.
Bhatia, a retired electrical engineer, has been a village trustee since 2018, and has served since 2005 on the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees.
Village trustee seats are two-year terms and come with salaries of $6,754 annually.
Ram Bhatia
If reelected, Bhatia would like to see Mount Pleasant be "a great place to live and raise your family" in the future.
Bhatia said the village should be "developed to provide family-supporting job opportunities balanced with quality of life amenities such as walking trails, bike paths, parks and recreation."
He also would like to foster a safe community that is supported by the best law enforcement and emergency response services for all residents.
Bhatia said that Mount Pleasant should be an economically thriving community that has the lowest tax rates in Racine County, perhaps in southeast Wisconsin.
If reelected, the one big change Bhatia would like to focus on is exploring an alternate source of revenue to reduce the burden of property taxes.
He said the biggest challenge facing the village is that a small number of residents don't want to see any growth or development in the village.
"They do not have any vision for the community, except they stand against all growth ideas and opportunities," Bhatia said. "This has the potential to drive the developers and future residents away. I also fear their lack of support for the public safety and emergency services is likely to adversely impact the quality of life currently enjoyed by the residents in our Village of Mount Pleasant."
Martinez said he would like to see a better balance between business and residential growth.
"We need to secure businesses (big and small) in our community to sustain and attract employers and economic growth while maintaining the quality of life for Mount Pleasant residents," Martinez said. "This important business expansion should not come at the expense of Mount Pleasant’s small community feel and suburban and rural landscape. I recently moved here because it is not urban or suburban sprawl, and I’d like to keep it that way."
Martinez said he would like to focus on developing the blighted areas near Racine and by the lake.
If elected, a big change Martinez would like to see is a more transparent Village Board that communicates frequently with its residents.
Martinez said he has heard complaints about the current board not being transparent with its residents, not acting as a representative group, dismissing the concerns of many residents and not communicating board business in a manner that keeps residents fully informed.
"If elected, I will welcome direct engagement from the residents, make sure that the board is transparent and held accountable, and everyone is heard and respected," he said.
Martinez said the village's biggest challenge is the the Foxconn project.
"Since the original Foxconn plan is abandoned and the alternative plan is yielding significantly lower, if any, cash flows, the upcoming TIF payments are at risk," he said. "What happens if Foxconn decides to default?"
Martinez said the village board needs to develop a credible plan to manage this material financial exposure and proactively seek and attract companies to locate their business expansion to Mount Pleasant and the developed property. Martinez said he is prepared to actively assist in that task.
