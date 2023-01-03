Mount Pleasant village president race between incumbent and voice of A Better Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Dave DeGroot, the current village president, and Kelly Gallaher, the voice behind A Better Mount Pleasant, have filed paperwork to appear on the April 4 spring ballot.

DeGroot is seeking a fourth term as village president. Gallaher is the spokesperson for A Better Mount Pleasant, a government watchdog organization.

Incumbent

DeGroot served on the village board before being elected its president in 2017.

“I’m particularly proud that we’ve moved Mount Pleasant into a really nice place to live, work, and raise your family,” DeGroot said, adding that the village has worked to add quality of life amenities while making strides in economic development.

While Gallaher and others are critical of the actions taken by the village regarding Foxconn, DeGroot countered Foxconn was the county’s largest taxpayers.

He said people have forgotten what that corner of Racine County was like before it was developed. While DeGroot acknowledged Foxconn was “underperforming,” he stressed the improvements made to the site make it primed for either Foxconn or another business.

“This is something that gave people hope,” DeGroot said, adding that if the election is a referendum on Foxconn, “I certainly stand by everything I’ve done.”

In addition to Foxconn, DeGroot noted the other big developments underway, such as the apartments, which he said the community really needed because it gave people who wanted to move to Mount Pleasant a place to live.

DeGroot said that if he is reelected, his goal will be “to continue on the great path” the village was on, with special reference to the low tax rate.

He noted after the last budget, the tax rate was the lowest it has been in 13 years.

“Mount Pleasant is an excellent value for the taxpayer while at the same time delivering the goods,” DeGroot concluded.

Challenger

While Gallaher is a longtime critic of the Foxconn project, her decision to run for village president stemmed from what she saw as a need for leadership.

Gallaher said in a written statement, “I have been fighting for a better Mount Pleasant as a resident for years. It’s time to step up. I’m ready to lead it as village president.”

“Mount Pleasant is at a crossroads,” she continued. “Our future can no longer be in the hands of politicians who brought us Foxconn – the largest failed publicly funded economic development project in U.S. history.”

She has served as the spokesperson for the watchdog organization A Better Mount Pleasant for seven years.

Gallaher promoted several recent actions in the community of which she was a part:

In February 2022, she successfully organized a petition to stop a charter ordinance passed by village trustees to extend their terms in office from two to three years.

In August 2022, she hosted a sold-out town hall/community forum on Foxconn “in response to Mount Pleasant’s failure to hold any public information meetings for more than two years.”

In September 2022, she organized approximately 60 neighbors to protest what she saw as the village’s inaction after two people in her neighborhood were mauled by dogs.

In October 2022, she successfully lobbied for a new dangerous animal ordinance that was ultimately adopted the village board.

Gallaher told the Journal Times that rather than one thing that motivated her to run for village president, there were a series of things.

She said she was critical of the fact village trustees so often run unopposed.

“People asked when I would run, and they were generous in offering their encouragement,” she said.

However, she felt she was “better behind the scenes – a better organizer.” Additionally, she viewed the work being done by A Better Mount Pleasant as more important than being a trustee.

Gallaher began to see things differently in 2022 as she organized large-scale responses to what she saw as inaction by the village board.

“I was doing a lot of the work without having a vote on the board,” she said while adding the time seemed right to step up.

Gallaher said as she circulated in the community, she could see people were fed up and seemed to want something new.

“I’ve been around politics for a long time, so that was informative,” she said.

Gallaher decided if she ran, and if she was joined in the effort by others, she felt she would really have a chance.

She is starting her candidacy with a “door-to-door campaign to speak with – and listen to – the concerns of voters in Mount Pleasant.”

“Residents should be treated like neighbors, not a nuisance,” Gallaher said in her written statement. “It’s time for a fresh start and new leadership in Mount Pleasant.”

She added, “We will not let the failures of others define our future. We will send a strong and clear message that Mount Pleasant is moving forward – together.”

Filing

The following candidates have also submitted the paperwork to have their names on the Mount Pleasant ballot:

Trustee #1:

John C Hewitt, incumbent; Travis Yanke

Trustee #3:

Nancy Washburn, incumbent; Kim Mahoney

Trustee #5:

Ram Bhatia, incumbent; Eric Martinez

