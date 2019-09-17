MOUNT PLEASANT — Registering to vote might be one of those things that people forget about until it’s Election Day, but Mount Pleasant is trying to change that.
National Registration Day is Sept. 24, and the Village of Mount Pleasant is planning to keep Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, open until 8 p.m. to register voters.
“We’re pushing people to get registered prior to the big election next year,” Village Clerk Stephanie Kohlhagen said. “For example, the last time we had the big election in the presidential year (2016), we had 1,268 people register to vote on Election Day.”
If residents have recently moved to the village, moved within the village or changed their name, and plan to vote in the upcoming elections, they will need to register to vote.
Residents of any municipality can register to vote at their clerk’s office at any time and may also register online at myvote.wi.gov.
During the 2018 midterm election, traditionally a lower voter turnout than a presidential election, registration at the polls was not much different.
According to data from the village, 1,240 people registered to vote in Mount Pleasant on Election Day in 2018.
“It ends up being a long wait and it’s taxing on people,” Kohlhagen said of registering people to vote on Election Day.
Kohlhagen estimates it takes about seven minutes to register someone to vote but on Election Day registering voters could make the time in line longer.
If people were registered before the Election Day, Kohlhagen said, it would “take stress off of the day” for volunteers.
With the 2020 election more than a year away, it’s easy to overlook registering to vote. But the Wisconsin primary is Feb. 18 and the deadline for early registration is Jan. 29.
“Being registered early allows you to not have to deal with the time cut-off when the open registration ends,” Kohlhagen said.
After the early registration ends, voters for the 2020 February primary have until Feb. 14 to register in their municipal clerk’s office. After that, voters who haven’t registered to vote will have to do so at the polls on the primary day.
“It could free up some (volunteers) from being at the registration table and doing other things on Election Day,” Kohlhagen said. “We only have a limited supply of people that signed up and want to work.”
This is the first time the village has committed additional resources to register voters on National Registration Day and hopes to make it an annual event.
