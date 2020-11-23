Mount Pleasant Village Hall closed to public due to COVID, but still 'open by appointment only'

MOUNT PLEASANT — An ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases in Racine County has spurred the immediate closure of Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, until further notice.

The three weeks from the end of October through the first two full weeks of November each had positive COVID-19 testing rates above 30%, a rate never seen before in Racine County throughout the pandemic. During those 21 days, the county confirmed 4,314 new coronavirus cases and 31 deaths.

“Village Hall has moved to ‘open by appointment only’ status,” Village Administrator Maureen Murphy told The Journal Times on Monday. “With the surge of COVID-19 cases in Racine County, limiting contact is essential to stopping the spread of the virus. Village Hall may ‘reopen’ for tax collections and sewer payments, but the virus will control that decision. We urge our citizens to utilize our drop box for payments or U.S. Mail. We partner with Johnson Bank for payments as an alternative, too.”

During the initial local surge of the pandemic, the Village Hall was closed from April 8 to June 1.

During the current closure, effective Monday, admittance to Village Hall will be by appointment only by contacting the appropriate village department:

