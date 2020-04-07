Mount Pleasant Village Hall closed due to COVID-19 pandemic and safer-at-home order
MOUNT PLEASANT – As instructed in Gov. Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, effective Wednesday, the Mount Pleasant Village Hall will be closed to the public. All interactions with village staff will be via telephone. Admittance into Village Hall is only by pre-arranged appointment with village staff.

Department numbers are listed here:

 Assessor: 262-664-7839

 Building Department: 262-664-7825 & 262-664-7824

 Clerk/treasurer: 262-664-7828

 Development and planning: 262-664-7876

 Engineering: 262-664-7820

 Municipal Court: 262-664-7831

 Police non-emergency: 262-886-2300

 Public works: 262-664-7843

 Village administrator: 262-664-7818

