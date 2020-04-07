Mount Pleasant Village Hall closed due to COVID-19 pandemic and safer-at-home order

MOUNT PLEASANT – As instructed in Gov. Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, effective Wednesday, the Mount Pleasant Village Hall will be closed to the public. All interactions with village staff will be via telephone. Admittance into Village Hall is only by pre-arranged appointment with village staff.
Department numbers are listed here:
Assessor: 262-664-7839
Building Department: 262-664-7825 & 262-664-7824
Clerk/treasurer: 262-664-7828
Development and planning: 262-664-7876
Engineering: 262-664-7820
Municipal Court: 262-664-7831
Police non-emergency: 262-886-2300
Public works: 262-664-7843
Village administrator: 262-664-7818
