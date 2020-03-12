Mount Pleasant Village Board opposes Racine Unified referendum; Sturtevant has request

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board opposes the Racine Unified School District’s $1 billion referendum, Sturtevant trustees have one big request, and Caledonia is going to take a second look.
Unified officials have been making their case for supporting the referendum to the trustees of at least three of the district’s municipalities so far. Monday, Unified gave a presentation to the Mount Pleasant Village Board and Plan Commission at the Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
On April 7, voters who live within the school district’s boundaries (all county voters east of I-94) will decide whether to allow RUSD the option to exceed its revenue limit by a total of more than $1 billion over the next 30 years.
However, Unified staff has emphasized that that is the maximum levy, and the plan is to levy less to keep the tax rate flat. Unified has called it a $598 million referendum, as the money collected would fund that amount of projects plus debt service.
If voters say “yes” to the referendum, the funds collected beyond the district’s state-imposed revenue limit would pay for projects outlined in Unified’s long-range facilities master plan. Those projects range from the closure of schools and the construction of new ones to renovation projects. Some sort of improvement and construction work is planned for every Racine Unified school, excluding the ones set to close.
Although the Mount Pleasant Village Board did not vote its consent or dissent, Village President Dave DeGroot said Wednesday the consensus was opposition to the referendum.
“It’s really hard for us to get behind an all-inclusive, $1 billion referendum when it really does nothing to improve the walkability for Mount Pleasant residents,” he said.
“If it fails, we asked, ‘What’s the Plan B?’ and they don’t have one.”
The board would favor a building plan that is more staggered, DeGroot added, and more tied to student performance.
Sturtevant’s take
Unified officials also explained the referendum to the Sturtevant Village Board last week.
“We all understand there are old schools, old buildings,” Village President Jayme Hoffman said Wednesday. “It looks like they’re trying to go in the right direction.”
One point of Village Board consensus, Hoffman said, involved Schulte Elementary School, which is in the village and is planned for replacement under the referendum plan.
Sturtevant is running out of land, he said. Instead of having Unified buy land elsewhere in the village for a new Schulte School, trustees felt strongly that they would like a new school built on the same property and then the old one demolished if the referendum passes, Hoffman said.
Caledonia
In addition, Unified officials made a presentation to the Caledonia Village Board last week, during which they were questioned for nearly an hour by trustees. Village President Jim Dobbs, who was unable to attend, said Wednesday that trustees expect Dan Thielen, Unified’s chief of human capital, to likely return at the board’s next meeting to answer more questions about the referendum.
Dobbs was unsure whether the board will take a formal position. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday at the Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.