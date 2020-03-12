Mount Pleasant Village Board opposes Racine Unified referendum; Sturtevant has request

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Village Board opposes the Racine Unified School District’s $1 billion referendum, Sturtevant trustees have one big request, and Caledonia is going to take a second look.

Unified officials have been making their case for supporting the referendum to the trustees of at least three of the district’s municipalities so far. Monday, Unified gave a presentation to the Mount Pleasant Village Board and Plan Commission at the Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

On April 7, voters who live within the school district’s boundaries (all county voters east of I-94) will decide whether to allow RUSD the option to exceed its revenue limit by a total of more than $1 billion over the next 30 years.

However, Unified staff has emphasized that that is the maximum levy, and the plan is to levy less to keep the tax rate flat. Unified has called it a $598 million referendum, as the money collected would fund that amount of projects plus debt service.